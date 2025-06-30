New Birthright Citizenship Challenges Filed Shortly After SCOTUS Ruling

The illegal alien rights groups that sued the Trump administration to block the president’s executive order ending birthright citizenship immediately refiled their suit Friday after the Supreme Court ruled against them, but with one twist.

The refiling of the suit in a Maryland court by CASA Inc., the Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project, and a number of expectant illegal alien mothers came after the Supreme Court ruled that lower-court judges may not impose nationwide injunctions on such matters.

The “new” suit was therefore filed as a class action suit in accordance with the high court’s ruling, which also said that class action suits can be pursued in lieu of nationwide injunctions as a legal pathway for broader challenges of an executive order.

In other words, though plaintiffs were no longer allowed to seek nationwide injunctions, per the Supreme Court’s ruling, they could still technically block a law nationwide with a class action suit.

Breaking: An organization representing immigrants fighting Trump’s birthright citizenship order just recalibrated its legal strategy. CASA Inc. is asking a federal judge for an emergency block on Trump’s policy and says it has refiled its broader lawsuit as a class action case. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 27, 2025

“Without a class-wide injunction, Defendants will deny thousands of babies in the putative class their constitutional and statutory right to United States citizenship, as well as all of the rights and privileges that citizenship entails,” the refiled lawsuit read, per Axios.

“Consistent with the Supreme Court’s most recent instructions, the Court can protect all members of the putative class from irreparable harm that the unlawful Executive Order threatens to inflict,” it continued.

Despite what appeared to be a quick rebound, the illegal alien rights groups and their allies were still left shaken and upset by the high court’s ruling Friday.

“This is a sad day for everyone who believes in the rights enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, especially expecting immigrant parents who only want their children to have the same rights as other children born in the U.S.,” Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project co-executive director Swapna Reddy wrote in an email to Axios.

“But the fight to defend birthright citizenship is far from over,” Reddy added.

We stand with @CASAforall, the Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project, and all immigration advocacy groups that are working hard to protect the birth rights the Constitution recognizes to all Americans.

Our full statement on Trump v. CASA: https://t.co/JAlPpyRiOB pic.twitter.com/BHqeZFShx9 — NHCSL – Nat’l Hispanic Caucus of State Legislators (@NHCSL) June 27, 2025

“The decision in Trump v. CASA is an extremely disappointing verdict that destabilizes checks and balances in favor of the Executive Branch,” the National Hispanic Caucus of State Legislators wrote in a statement published to X.

“Without nationwide injunctions, we can expect different interpretations — and thus different outcomes — based on the state you live in and the circuit court that has jurisdiction over you,” the statement continued.

Below is a Latino USA interview with some of the expectant mothers involved in the suit:

“I’m waiting for my baby with the greatest love in the world, but with all these problems,” one expectant illegal alien mother said in the clip.

