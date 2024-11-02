A virtual simulation study rejects the belief that the Shroud of Turn was the burial cloth of Jesus Christ.

Ever since its discovery in the 14th Century, the Shroud has attracted large numbers of believers and skeptics, resulting in a vast body of research that has developed very different conclusions.

In the last published research, Cicero Moraes, a Brazilian graphics expert, created a virtual simulation to determine if the marks on the shroud would align with what would be expected if it had been placed over a man’s body, according to the New York Post.

His bottom line about whether the Shroud was used to wrap the crucified Son of God.

“I think the possibility of this having happened is very remote,” Moraes said

“On one side are those who think it is an authentic shroud of Jesus Christ; on the other, those who think it is a forgery,” Moraes said.

“But I am inclined towards another approach: that it is, in fact, a work of Christian art, which managed to convey its intended message very successfully,” he said.

“It seems to me more like a non-verbal iconographic work that has very successfully served the purpose of the religious message contained within,” Moraes said.

Moraes said that wrapping a body in cloth would have produced a different pattern of stains than the pattern found on the Shroud.

“When you wrap a 3D object with a fabric, and that object leaves a pattern like blood stains, these stains generate a more robust and more deformed structure in relation to the source,” Moraes said, according to the Daily Mail.

“So, roughly speaking, what we see as a result of printing stains from a human body would be a more swollen and distorted version of it, not an image that looks like a photocopy,” he said.

“A bas-relief, however, wouldn’t cause the image to deform, resulting in a figure that resembles a photocopy of the body,” he said.

Moraes said there is a way to test how a wrapped image would produce distortion on a cloth.

“Any careful adult can test this at home,” he said, “by painting your face with some pigmented liquid, using a large napkin or paper towel or even fabric, and wrapping it around your face.”

“Then take the fabric out, spread it on a flat surface, and see the resulting image. This deformation is known as the ‘mask of Agamemnon’ effect, as it resembles that ancient artifact,” he said.

The Shroud has long been an object of fascination. The Shroud has a long and disputed history, with some saying it was the burial cloth of Jesus Christ and others a medieval forgery.

Although 1988 carbon testing put the date of the shroud in medieval times, that has been disputed. A more recent study estimated that pollen on the shroud is about 2,000 years old.

Last year, artificial intelligence was used to produce an image that purports to match up with the marks on the controversial cloth, according to the New York Post.

The new AI image was created by Midjourney software, according to the Daily Star. The idealized image shows a man with long hair and a beard.

