New Book: Ghislaine Maxwell Allegedly Had Perverted Encounter with George Clooney, Who Has Not Previously Been Linked to Epstein

It’s bad enough that we all now know that the name of the late Jeffrey Epstein’s wealthy, connected procurer, Ghislaine Maxwell, is pronounced ZHEE-laine, not ZHIZZ-laine. We also now have to know that she was so ultra-powerful and connected that she allegedly bragged about apparently having performed a sex act on one of the most connected men on the planet.

According to the new book by the most high-profile alleged victim of the late Epstein, the also-late Virginia Giuffre, Maxwell told her that she’d performed oral sex on George Clooney — A-list actor and A-list Democratic kingmaker — “at some random event.”

While the claim isn’t necessarily new, it indicates the incestuous nature of the relationships of the ultra-wealthy — although the New York Post noted that Clooney was “among the members of Hollywood’s elite who have never been linked or seen publicly with Epstein.”

The allegation was part of “Nobody’s Girl,” the posthumous memoir that got Prince Andrew, at long last, to relinquish his title as Duke of York when an excerpt of it was published before its release last week. (Giuffre took her own life at the age of 41 in April.)

Clooney’s representatives didn’t respond to a request for comment on Sunday, although the claim has been in the public sphere — if not in bona fide published form — since 2020.

Then, excerpts from another Giuffre memoir — “The Billionaire’s Playboy Club,” which went unpublished — were released by a judge in New York.

“One [time] she came back giddy as a schoolgirl with an explosion of news, with all the build up and excitement in her voice you’d think she was the next crown princess,” Giuffre wrote in the released excerpt.

“But she had given George Clooney [oral sex] in the bathroom at some random event. … She never let that one down.”

Giuffre reiterated the accusation in the new memoir, while stressing that she didn’t exactly have pictures of the claimed sordidity in question — you know, like the pictures of Giuffre, Maxwell, and Prince Andrew at Maxwell’s place that basically blew a lot of reputations up.

“Whether [the Clooney story] was true or not, we’ll never know,” Giuffre noted, saying that Maxwell had a habit of boasting about her past exploits in the bedroom. (Or, in this case, the water closet.)

Whatever the case, Maxwell is serving 20 years in prison and isn’t going to get any mileage out of that George Clooney story, if it’s true or it isn’t, when it comes to changing that fact. As for Clooney, we should note that he isn’t accused of wrongdoing, per se, inasmuch as receiving sexual favors from a person you don’t know to be a procurer of underage girls for a wealthy financier pervert isn’t a crime.

The fact that we’re even discussing this as if it could theoretically be true, however, indicates just how the insular the world of the American and global elite is. Right and left will point fingers at each other over Epstein, yelling “Bill Clinton!” or “Donald Trump!”

What we miss is the number of people the Epstein-Maxwell duo were connected to in American life. If you’re reading this on a computer, do note that unless you’re one of those Linux types, Epstein and Maxwell probably have connections to the company that makes your operating system; Epstein knew Bill Gates, and Maxwell was a friend of the late Steve Jobs’ wife. Everyone from Stephen Hawking to Woody Allen to Michael Jackson to Noam Chomsky has been linked to him in one way or another. Seriously on the last one, too:

Asked about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, Noam Chomsky tells the @WSJ, via e-mail, “First response is that it is none of your business. Or anyone’s. Second is that I knew him and we met occasionally.” https://t.co/4QBXZNfhcR — David Gura (@davidgura) May 1, 2023

Aside from the grim, unintentional irony of a man whose most famous political work is called “Manufacturing Consent” being caught up in the Epstein affair, this raises the question: Is there anybody this mephitic duo did not know? Is there anybody they couldn’t or wouldn’t contact — before or even after Epstein had been convicted of sex crimes years earlier?

This is a class of people who make or impact decisions for everyone in the world yet are wholly insulated from their consequences — who can pay all their taxes, afford private security, afford $7-a-gallon gas with massive electrical bills, yet still not bat an eye when sending their kids to $75,000-a-year private schools. And if Epstein and Maxwell didn’t know all of them, it wasn’t for lack of effort.

Remember, Clooney isn’t just the guy from “Michael Clayton” or “Good Night, and Good Luck.” His infamous Op-Ed in The New York Times was effectively the “permission structure” (to use that ungainly progressive phrase) that let Democrats finally start telling Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 election after his disastrous debate performance. He may be an entertainer, but he’s an entertainer who’s a kingmaker in the liberal political world. And Ghislaine Maxwell wanted everyone to know that she gave him oral sex in a bathroom at some point in time?

Is it true? Whether or not it is says less about Clooney or Maxwell than it does about the people they know, and why they all seem to know each other but remain preposterously insulated from the rabblement they desperately wish to guide.

