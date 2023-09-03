We always knew she had a hyena’s cackle. But according to a new book, she also has “rabbit ears.”

According to Fox News, journalist Franklin Foer’s forthcoming book “The Last Politician,” describes Harris as insecure about how she was perceived, leading some colleagues to describe her as having “rabbit ears.”

WILD WEST WING: VP Harris told Biden admin she refused to work on 2 big issues — and more explosive claims in new book. https://t.co/Bz784w9lsa pic.twitter.com/HAe6MNSgqx — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 2, 2023



“Whenever there was a hint of criticism of her — either in the West Wing or in the press — she seemed instantly aware of it,” Foer wrote.

“Rather than brushing it aside, she wanted to know who was speaking ill of her and what they were saying,” Foer wrote, according to Fox News.

According to Foer, whenever Harris read a story about her failures in the media, she “responded by briefly freezing out an aide whom she suspected of cooperating with reporters.”

Foer wrote that Biden “didn’t need Harris in the same way Obama needed Biden” and that he “simply didn’t hand her the substantive role that he played in the Obama administration.“

In terms of guidance, Ron Klain, the former White House chief of staff, attempted to assist Harris but found it challenging due to her self-imposed constraints and rules. For instance, she expressed a reluctance to work on women’s issues or matters related to race, and she insisted on having a predominantly female office with a black woman as chief of staff, which Klain saw as creating unnecessary obstacles.

According to the book, Harris appeared to constantly search for new portfolio issues but was hesitant to accept suggestions.

She initially asked to be assigned to “relations with Scandinavia.”

Perhaps Liechtenstein was already taken.

When she eventually expressed interest in handling something important, voting rights, Klain was hesitant, which may have contributed to her feelings of not receiving sufficient support.

Foer wrote that Harris didn’t really know or trust her staff and that President Biden did not seem obliged to provide extensive guidance. Their weekly lunches became less frequent as time went on, according to the book.

Foer’s observation only confirms what Americans have known all along. This is what happens when you hire someone simply to fill a certain race quota.

Harris occupies a crucial position in the administration, but she has done almost nothing of worth since her appointment as vice president.

One of the most concerning aspects is the reported breakdown in communication and guidance between Biden and Harris. The apparent distancing, including the fading frequency of their scheduled meetings, raises questions about the dynamics and effectiveness of their working relationship and the levels of trust between them.

If Harris freezes out every person in her circle who criticizes her, it’s no wonder her office has become synonymous with burnout and a high staff turnover, Insider reported less than one year into Harris’ appointment.

Then Kamala’s ears should be ringing off the hook?? — DolaDave (@dave_dola) September 2, 2023

This is like the 13th or 14th Kamala staff member to QUIT 😂🤣 https://t.co/yAOzm1H0YJ — Patrick Leijon (Lay-yawn) (@PatriciusAcutus) December 5, 2022

No one wants to work for someone who cannot accept criticism.

Especially when it’s someone about whom there is so much to criticize.

