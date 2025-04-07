New Book: The Time George Clooney Flipped Out on 'Morning Joe' Team Off-Air Over Quote Involving Him and Biden

Now and then, one faces an impossible choice — like parents when asked to identify a favorite child.

For instance, between Democrats turning on each other and a self-important celebrity learning that he actually does not matter, which do you find more delicious?

According to the UK’s Daily Mail, journalist Chris Whipple’s upcoming book “Unchartered: How Trump Beat Biden, Harris, and the Odds in the Wildest Campaign in History” will detail veteran actor and longtime Democrat George Clooney’s vulgarity-laced tirade toward an unnamed producer of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” a tirade triggered by Clooney’s outrage over “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski’s on-air comment about Clooney and now-former President Joe Biden.

Independent journalist Tara Palmeri featured excerpts from the book on her paywalled Substack reporting page, The Red Letter. To Palmeri, therefore, belongs credit for the story.

As for Clooney and his troupe of fellow Democrat clowns, the incident in question stemmed from Biden’s catastrophic performance in a June 27 presidential debate against now-President Donald Trump.

For weeks thereafter, prominent Democrats orchestrated a political coup against Biden, pressuring him to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race.

Clooney took part in that coup by penning a New York Times op-ed urging Biden to step aside. Weeks later, Democrats crowned then-Vice President Kamala Harris their 2024 presidential nominee.

Shortly after the op-ed appeared, Brzezinski suggested on air that Clooney had not acted on his own.

“This wasn’t George Clooney … I think that [former President] Barack Obama has a lot of influence,” Brzezinski said, per the Mail.

According to Whipple’s book, that comment sent the actor into a fit of apoplexy.

“How the f*** could you let her link me with Barack Obama saying he made me write the op-ed?” Clooney yelled after calling to speak with the unnamed producer, whom the actor apparently knew well.

“You f***ed me … you’re my friend. You should have stood up for me,” Clooney continued.

The producer refused to take Clooney’s abuse.

“George, this is not a f***ing movie. There’s no script. It’s just not a movie where you go script page to script page,” the producer shot back.

“F*** you!” Clooney yelled, to which the producer replied in kind, “F*** yourself.”

Clooney called back several times in the next few hours, after which the producer grew frustrated at the prima donna.

“This is a morning talk show on a cable channel. Nobody gives a f*** if we say he should get out or if he should stay in,” the producer said. “Nobody f***ing cares. It’s skywriting. It’s f***ing gone. George, I told you before, we’ll try and take care of it tomorrow morning. I promise you.”

When Clooney seemed unsatisfied and expressed a lack of trust in the producer, the producer told the actor to pound sand.

“Well, f*** you. If you don’t trust me, stop f***ing calling me,” the producer said.

Of course, perhaps the best thing about this story is what it revealed about Democrats’ obsessions.

First, they cared about how other Democrats perceived them in the wake of the coup against Biden. Months later, in fact, they still cannot let go of the Biden debate debacle and the question of how much sooner the now-former president should have withdrawn from the race.

Second, the unnamed producer’s “nobody cares” and “stop calling” comments must have burst the self-important Clooney’s proverbial balloon.

After all, the actor thought it worth his while to defend his own honor by berating an apparent friend. Imagine Clooney’s consternation, therefore, when the producer told him, in effect, “no one cares what Brzezinski said about you, George.”

Indeed, that about sums up Clooney’s political legacy: no one cares.

