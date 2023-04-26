Parler Share
Dylan Mulvaney attends Los Angeles Confidential x Hornitos x GLAAD People's Choice Celebration at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on Dec. 6, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California. (Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images)

New Brand Hit with Calls for Boycott Over Partnership with Dylan Mulvaney

 By Peter Partoll  April 25, 2023 at 5:47pm
Yet another iconic brand has embraced the Dylan Mulvaney trend, making him the face of their advertising, and like the other companies, it is also facing a fierce backlash.

Mulvaney has already caused consternation with his Bud Light advertisement, which led to a massive backlash and boycott of the company, leading to millions of dollars of lost revenue and the executive responsible for the ad being placed on leave.

According to CBS News, Mulvaney has now partnered with the cosmetics giant Maybelline, in a video showing him applying the brand’s products to his face and “getting glam.”

Unsurprisingly, this has led to a massive backlash against the company, and people are now calling for a boycott of Maybelline products.

Over the past few days, #boycottmaybelline has been trending on Twitter in response to this latest ridiculous ad featuring Mulvaney.

Some Twitter users made an interesting comparison to the backlash facing Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch, saying that women need to boycott Maybelline and do the same thing to it that men are doing to Bud Light.

Indeed, the comparisons are very clear for all to see. Bud Light is a brand that was long associated with rugged masculinity, while Maybelline is a brand of cosmetics that appeals to women. Now, both companies partnered with a man pretending to be a woman, who is turning womanhood into a crass caricature.

Conservatives showed with the Bud Light fiasco that they are willing to put their money where their mouth is when pushed far enough. It is now time to reinforce that message through a boycott of Maybelline.

These woke corporations need to learn that people are sick and tired of woke garbage being forced upon them, and women especially are tired of being erased and mocked by men pretending to be women.

We have seen short backlashes against companies that have gone woke before, but this time it seems to be a bit different. It seems that Mulvaney was finally the straw that broke the camel’s back.

As much as the corporations wish otherwise, the backlash does not seem to be going away any time soon, and they may soon be faced with the very real consequences of their campaigns.

Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




