New China Outbreak Case Numbers Dwarfing Anything from 2020, Entire City of Shanghai Locked Down

The entire Chinese city of Shanghai is under different levels of lockdown as a new outbreak of COVID-19 sweeps its population.

The city, with about 25 million people, ended a complete lockdown in its eastern half on Friday, though tight restrictions remained, according to Bloomberg. The western half began a four-day complete lockdown at 3 a.m. local time the same day, according to Bloomberg.

Data from Johns Hopkins University showed that China recorded 15,826 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The same data set reveals 2020’s highest rolling 7-day average for China was only 4,607.

Chinese officials blame the omicron variant for the spike in cases. Shanghai officials said more than 6,300 new cases were recorded on Friday, Bloomberg reported.

At the beginning of March, Shanghai was seeing only about five new cases a day.

“At present, the epidemic situation is severe and complex, and the task of prevention and control is extremely arduous,” Wu Qianyu, an official at the Shanghai municipal health commission, said at a media briefing Friday, according to Bloomberg.

People outside of Shanghai asked me what it means that nothing is available for food delivery It means that you cannot get food, at all No vegetables

No fruit

No rice

No bread

Nothing I try all of the apps and all of the stores, nothing is available – at least where I live — Jared T Nelson (@Jaredtnelson) April 2, 2022

During the complete Shanghai lockdown, the only time residents are allowed outside is for mass COVID-19 testing.

However, even in areas where the full lockdown has been lifted, travel restrictions remain.

Those who test positive but have either mild or no symptoms are warehoused in gymnasiums or exhibition centers.

The rules have resulted in parents being separated from their children.

At the Friday media briefing, Bloomberg reported, Zeng Qun, deputy head of Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau said that when parents are sent to central holding pens, officials will try to find volunteers to care for their children.

Shanghai separates COVID-positive children from parents in virus fight https://t.co/mzpeuY9gN8 pic.twitter.com/oh7UjoM9BS — Reuters (@Reuters) April 2, 2022

A New York Post report from wire services included the case of a woman identified as Esther Zhao, who said that after she and her husband tested positive for the coronavirus, her daughter was taken away.

Her husband is being held at a separate site, the Post reported.

Zhao said she was given one message that her child was fine.

“There have been no photos at all… I’m so anxious, I have no idea what situation my daughter is in,” Zhao said. “The doctor said Shanghai rules is that children must be sent to designated points, adults to quarantine centers, and you’re not allowed to accompany the children.”

