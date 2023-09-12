New Christian Documentary Explores Ancient Meaning and Modern Miracle of Israel

His Glory is excited to invite you to watch its groundbreaking new documentary, “Holy Land,” on Friday, Sept. 15, at 8 p.m. EDT, the beginning of the Rosh Hashanah holiday weekend. Tune in here.

Go behind the scenes with Pastor Dave Scarlett and the His Glory team and experience biblical Israel in a weaving together of spiritual, ancient and modern life never before revealed in such detail and awe.

“This movie will help the Bible come alive for you,” says Pastor Dave, “and make you stronger in your faith.”

Produced and narrated by Mikki Willis (creator of the “Plandemic” series) and Elevated Films, and directed and filmed by Robert Bailey, “Holy Land” illuminates the direct connection between end-time prophecies and the moment we’re living in.

Follow Pastor Dave and his guests on a walk with Christ and gain insight into modern-day Israel that will bring up close and personal the beauty of this sacred nation.

Through the lens of “Holy Land,” you will be taken inside the complex and powerful lives of everyday Israelis to experience both the deeply spiritual meaning of Israel and the tension under which this country has miraculously survived and thrived against all odds.

The trailer for “Holy Land” can be viewed here.

To celebrate the launch of the movie, Pastor Dave hosted a Twitter Space event along with Bailey and Willis, which you can listen to here.

His Glory is currently seeking funding for “Holy Land” to broaden the film’s distribution. Make a donation and receive credit in the film acknowledgments. Those who contribute $10,000 or more will be acknowledged as an executive producer.

His Glory is hosting a November 2023 VIP Israel tour. America’s general, Gen. Michael Flynn, will be the special guest. To register, click here.

