Few jobs in the world are more important than being in the security detail of a world leader.

It’s the sort of job whose responsibilities translate nigh universally, regardless of place, time, or culture.

The Soviets had the KGB (now the FSB), South Korea has its National Intelligence Service, France has the DGSE, and so on.

And America has its Secret Service, which now finds itself under intense scrutiny — again.

Real Clear Politics correspondent Susan Crabtree took to social media to post a video and report that shows a harrowing incident in which two female Secret Service agents appeared to get into a fight while seemingly on duty outside the residence of former President Barack Obama.

You can view the viral confrontation of the physical fracas between the two uniformed agents below:

🚨🚨#BREAKING AND EXCLUSIVE: @RCPolitics has obtained video of the fight between two women Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers outside former President Obama’s residence last week after one officer called a supervisor to come before “I whoop this girl’s ass.” The… https://t.co/6BQyQdEcBs pic.twitter.com/9ouSfHh4sN — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) May 27, 2025

“The skirmish is raising new questions about whether [diversity, equity, and inclusion] is still plaguing the USSS despite Trump’s directive to abolish it,” Crabtree noted.

Do you trust the Secret Service? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 9% (124 Votes) No: 91% (1274 Votes)

In a separate post, Crabtree elaborated on what had happened during the May 21 incident.

“The lack of professionalism was on display during the fight and in a call one of the women made on a recorded Secret Service line to request a supervisor to come to the scene ‘immediately before I whoop this girl’s a**,'” Crabtree reported.

“The woman officer who made the call was upset that her shift replacement was late and assailed her verbally and physically when she finally did arrive to relieve her.”

Crabtree noted that it’s unclear whether there were any injuries, or whether anyone was disciplined for the stunt.

“The incident is raising new concerns among fellow Secret Service agents and officers about the agency’s lowering of hiring standards during years of a major DEI push to add more minorities and women to the ranks under previous Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle,” Crabtree noted.

If Cheatle‘s name sounds at all familiar to you, it’s because she quit the Secret Service under a cloud of controversy after a pair of calamitous assassination attempts on then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Lawmakers and Americans were appalled at the assassination attempts, and Cheatle took the brunt of the heat for it.

In July and September, Trump faced two separate potential assassins in Butler, Pennsylvania, and West Palm Beach, Florida.

The Butler incident saw a shooter fire shots at Trump while he was speaking, killing one spectator and injuring others.

Trump survived that attempt with a wounded ear, but was relatively unscathed, despite the seemingly slow response from the Secret Service.

The USSS took even more heat in September, when a deranged, anti-Trump gunman got unbelievably close to Trump while the president was golfing.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.