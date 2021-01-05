Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert defended her now-viral ad, in which she said she would carry her handgun in Washington, D.C., despite pushback from the Metropolitan Police Department chief.

The newly elected Colorado lawmaker and owner of Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colorado, appeared on the Fox News program “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday to discuss her right to carry her Glock handgun in Washington.

“It’s right there in our Constitution. It’s an amendment to our Constitution, and there’s an absolute uproar over people wanting to defend myself,” Boebert said.

“I mean, come on. I’m 5-foot, 100 pounds. I am now in one of the most dangerous cities in America. The violent crime rate here is 158 percent times higher than the national average. I will be walking alone a lot.”

The mother of four added that most members of Congress are not protected as they go to and from work, or are out in public.

“Just like I say in my ad, being a member of Congress is pretty basic. I don’t go to work in an armored vehicle. I don’t have personal police escorts. I am my own security here and my most basic right is the right to defend myself,” Boebert said.

Boebert posted her advertisement on her Twitter page on Sunday and it quickly went viral.

“Educated, law-abiding gun owners are the safest people in America to be around. So when anyone comes in to limit the rights and safety of my family, I’ll tell them exactly what this mom thinks,” Boebert’s ad concluded.

“Not only is it my right, but it’s a right I was sent here to protect from Rifle, Colorado. So if you see me in D.C., say hi, you’re safe with me.”

Let me tell you why I WILL carry my Glock to Congress. Government does NOT get to tell me or my constituents how we are allowed to keep our families safe. I promise to always stand strong for our 2nd Amendment rights.https://t.co/E75tYpdN4B pic.twitter.com/qg7QGenrNo — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 4, 2021

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee III addressed the advertisement during a news conference Monday, in which he said he wants to ensure the Colorado lawmaker “is aware of what the laws of the District of Columbia are,” Politico reported.

“That congresswoman … will be subjected to the same penalties as anyone else that’s caught on the D.C. streets carrying a firearm,” Contee said.

Lawmakers in the Capitol Building are exempt from the strict prohibitions on firearms that are set by the Capitol Police Board, due to a 1967 rule, according to Fox.

Firearms must be “stored in the members’ offices and transported safely and unloaded,” according to Politico, and a spokesperson for Boebert told the outlet that she “will comply with all applicable firearm laws and regulations.”

Democrats have appealed to change the rule to keep members of Congress from bringing guns to the Capitol Building, but the new guidelines introduced last week by Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not include a change in the policy.

Boebert responded to Contee’s comments and said “there’s no question” she will be able to bring her firearm to Congress.

“I have gone through the concealed carry courses that Washington, D.C., requires to obtain a concealed carry permit, and I think it’s very interesting that he wants to ensure that I understand Washington, D.C.’s, firearm laws,” she told “Fox & Friends.”

“Maybe I should make a video announcing that I plan to drive a car in Washington, D.C., and then the chief of police will say that he’s going to inform me of Washington, D.C.’s, traffic laws. Is this what he does to everyone who comes into the District of Columbia? Inform each and every person of their laws? I don’t think so.”

