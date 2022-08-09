New 'Conservative' on 'The View' Gets Shredded by Dana Loesch on FBI's Mar-a-Lago Raid

With headlines still screaming about Monday night’s unprecedented raid by the FBI on the home of former President Donald Trump, the latest “conservative” voice on “The View” proved why she’ll fit right in with the talk show’s ignorant shrews.

Fortunately for actual conservatives, commentator and talk show host Dana Loesch was on hand to let her know just how wrong she was.

And it only took one Twitter post to prove it.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, a turncoat former staffer in the Trump White House, officially joined “The View” last week. The reaction to the announcement alone proved how unhinged some liberals are, as they were angry that anyone associated with Trump would be hired, even if she is demonstrably anti-Trump now.







Proving her new bona fides to her new masters at ABC, Griffin took to Twitter on Monday evening with a hot take shortly after Trump announced the FBI raid.

Naturally, she didn’t denounce the action — an exercise of executive branch power more suited to a banana republic than the world’s pre-eminent constitutional republic.

For Griffin, the problem was the conservative reaction.

“The inflammatory rhetoric coming from some on the Right this evening is frightening,” she wrote, in words coming right out of the leftist playbook. “Elected officials need to tone down the rhetoric and let the facts play out. In this environment words matter so much.”

The inflammatory rhetoric coming from some on the Right this evening is frightening. Elected officials need to tone down the rhetoric and let the facts play out. In this environment words matter so much. — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) August 9, 2022

Yeah, well, “words matter” quite a bit in just about any environment. Words are what laws are made of, after all. And words were the material that formed the web of misinformation and outright lies that hindered the Trump White House from before the 2017 inauguration to the post-presidential impeachment in 2021.

And they’re what leftists have been using to corrupt federal institutions going back to the scandal-ridden years of the Obama administration, with its abuse of executive branch agencies to attack political opponents.

As Loesch’s response to Griffin made clear, Monday’s raid did not happen in a vacuum. It was part of a years-long effort by the federal government to attack its own citizens. That’s not “rhetoric.” It’s simply the reality of more than a decade of American political history.

“More or less inflammatory than some of the offenses perpetuated upon the American people by the very agencies they’re criticizing?” she asked. “IRS targeting, FBI abuses, FISA abuses?”

More or less inflammatory than some of the offenses perpetuated upon the American people by the very agencies they’re criticizing? IRS targeting, FBI abuses, FISA abuses? — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 9, 2022

Every American conservative should remember well how, starting prior to the 2012 election, supporters of then-President Barack Obama in the Internal Revenue Service targeted conservative groups for selective treatment to delay or deny their requests for tax-exempt status, a vital part of raising the funds that make political action possible.

(If the name “Lois Lerner” doesn’t ring a bell, it’s because she was working to undermine Americans’ First Amendment rights on behalf of Democratic causes supported by the mainstream media. If she’d been a conservative, her name would be in the annals of American villainy like Joe McCarthy.)

Democrats love the IRS, of course. That’s why the agency normal Americans avoid like the plague is benefiting from the grossly misnamed “Inflation Reduction Act” Democrats passed in the Senate on Sunday thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote (and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin’s duplicitous waffling).

As to the FBI, no sane American who’s followed the news in recent years would trust the upper echelons of the once-esteemed bureau, now that the lies of the “Trump-Russia” hoax have been exposed, and current Director Christopher Wray has proved no more trustworthy than that rogues’ gallery of past bureau figures such as former Director James Comey, former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, former Special Agent Peter Strzok or former FBI attorney Lisa Page.

And no one should forget former FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith, who was convicted of falsifying records presented to the conveniently gullible judges on the court established by the Federal Intelligence Surveillance Act to protect Americans from abuses by their intelligence services.

And of course, there’s the Department of Justice, which includes the FBI and is headed by Attorney General Merrick Garland. Conservative Americans have no reason to put their trust there either.

But liberals like Griffin are worried about “rhetoric” from conservative politicians such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis or Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake?

An FBI raid on a former president’s home isn’t rhetoric. A widespread conspiracy among federal law enforcement officials, the Democratic Party and a propaganda-spewing mainstream media to drum up a bogus impeachment case against a president isn’t rhetoric.

Griffin closed her post to responses from anyone but her followers, as the reliable observers at Twitchy pointed out, but it didn’t save her from getting taken apart by Loesch’s comeback.

And Loesch wasn’t her only critic:

Yes, we must all relax and listen to the level headed calming demeanor of Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg. https://t.co/YlLoEK8dso — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 9, 2022

Sure, the big issue of the day is “heated rhetoric”, says The View token Conservative. https://t.co/mLpMhMmLFR — AA7YA🇺🇸 (@AA7YA) August 9, 2022

Yes, the big issue today is the rhetoric, Alyssa. https://t.co/pXZo5BGebc — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) August 9, 2022

Whatever the FBI found or hoped to find at Mar-a-Lago, there is almost certainly nothing that couldn’t have been brought to light without an action that was an embarrassment to the country on the world stage, and an embarrassment to the Biden administration, whether the doddering octogenarian in the Oval Office realizes it or not.

The White House is claiming to have been ignorant of the planned raid before it took place, according to reports rounded up by The Daily Wire, which is both impossible to believe and pathetically easy to believe at the same time.

Regardless, it would not have happened if the bureau wasn’t positive the White House would approve. Either way, it’s a stain on the republic to rival President Joe Biden’s disgraceful withdrawal from Afghanistan in August a year ago.

The bottom line is, it’s not “rhetoric” that’s the problem here. And it’s not the political right that’s the problem.

It’s the reality that Democratic politicians are destroying the country’s trust in the institutions that make self-government possible. And Dana Loesch made that crystal clear.

