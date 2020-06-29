A discovery made during an examination of a pre-pandemic sewage sample now threatens to upend conventional thinking on the origins of the virus behind COVID-19.

The shocking find was released by the University of Barcelona earlier this month.

University scientists first went looking for traces of the coronavirus in samples from Barcelona’s sewage system to determine if wastewater could be an accurate predictor of COVID-19 outbreaks.

The team soon made its first unexpected discovery.

Analyzing samples from the spring of 2020, researchers found traces of the virus in sewage captured on January 15 — a full 41 days before Spain’s first confirmed case was announced.

The intrigued team dug deeper.

Reexamining stored samples from 2018 and 2019, researchers made a seemingly impossible discovery.

“All samples came out to be negative for the presence of SARS-CoV-2 genomes with the exception of March 12, 2019,” the team revealed, using the scientific designation for the coronavirus.

Samples from that date revealed the presence of the coronavirus genome, according to Reuters.

“This striking finding indicates circulation of the virus in Barcelona long before the report of any COVID-19 case worldwide,” the researchers reported (emphasis added).

While this study has not been reviewed yet, the findings offer a completely different narrative on the origins of the novel coronavirus.

The discovery would place SARS-CoV-2 half a world away from Wuhan, China, nine months before China’s own uncontrolled outbreak threw the world into a pandemic.

It’s unclear if this discovery hints at a minor outbreak, asymptomatic carriers, or is simply an error in testing.

If confirmed, the find would unseat the dominant thinking about the virus — that it emerged from China in late 2019, where it was identified in December, and spread throughout the world from there.

This would also mean that theories about a link to the Wuhan Institute of Virology would need to be reconsidered or revised.

While the positive March 2019 sample does indicate the virus’ presence in the world well before the Wuhan outbreak, it does not change the fact that China’s lies and the World Health Organization’s ineptitude helped the pandemic bloom.

This find is only the latest hint that China’s official story is suspect.

Hopefully, this study will be another step towards understanding how the coronavirus spread like wildfire — and discovering where it originated.

