New Court Filing Accuses Ellen DeGeneres of Causing 'Serious Personal Injury' with 'Negligent' Driving

She may not be in the country anymore, but former talk show host and activist Ellen DeGeneres is still facing legal issues stateside.

And no, this actually has nothing to do with her alleged noxious behavior while she was running her eponymous talk show.

Instead, DeGeneres finds herself — and her driving ability — under immense legal scrutiny.

First reported by TMZ, 67-year-old DeGeneres has been sued by a woman in California who alleged that the former television host struck her vehicle after ignoring a stop sign.

The incident, which took place in October 2023, happened in Santa Barbara County. The woman suing DeGeneres claimed that she had come to a four-way intersection and stopped her car, looking both ways for incoming traffic.

People magazine noted, citing the lawsuit, that the intersection “is controlled by stop signs in all directions.”

Upon accelerating through, the woman said her Tesla was t-boned by a speeding DeGeneres, who was apparently ignoring the stop signs.

The lawsuit further claimed that DeGeneres demonstrated “negligent conduct [that] fell below the standard of care of a reasonable person.” It further alleged that the comedian “negligently caused, or contributed to causing plaintiff’s vehicle to be collided with by the defendants’ vehicle.”

The woman also alleged she has suffered financially due to accruing hospital and medical expenses. Further, the woman is also claiming she is suffering from a “loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and anxiety.”

Will this matter be settled out of court? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 88% (1374 Votes) No: 12% (194 Votes)

The woman is also asserting that she suffered “multiple serious personal injuries and damages.”

DeGeneres is being sued for general negligence and an undisclosed amount of compensatory damages, in what has become the latest controversy that the former talk show host has found herself in.

In the court of public opinion, DeGeneres has done herself no favors of late.

Most recently, she made a big fuss about moving to the U.K. to avoid President Donald Trump’s second term.

That drew immense backlash from conservatives, who felt that the performative departure from the U.S. was just another example of “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

But perhaps DeGeneres’ biggest issue came in 2020 when, as Fox News noted, “several ex-employees accused the show of racism, intimidation and retaliation.”

And that issue reared its ugly head again recently, right before this latest lawsuit came to light.

Per Fox News, there’s been a fresh wave of allegations hurled at DeGeneres, this time claiming that she treated male guests and employees poorly, especially any that spoke to her wife.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.