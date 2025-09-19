Share
Ellen DeGeneres introduces Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Ellen DeGeneres introduces Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Robyn Beck - AFP / Getty Images)

New Court Filing Accuses Ellen DeGeneres of Causing 'Serious Personal Injury' with 'Negligent' Driving

 By Bryan Chai  September 18, 2025 at 5:23pm
She may not be in the country anymore, but former talk show host and activist Ellen DeGeneres is still facing legal issues stateside.

And no, this actually has nothing to do with her alleged noxious behavior while she was running her eponymous talk show.

Instead, DeGeneres finds herself — and her driving ability — under immense legal scrutiny.

First reported by TMZ, 67-year-old DeGeneres has been sued by a woman in California who alleged that the former television host struck her vehicle after ignoring a stop sign.

The incident, which took place in October 2023, happened in Santa Barbara County. The woman suing DeGeneres claimed that she had come to a four-way intersection and stopped her car, looking both ways for incoming traffic.

People magazine noted, citing the lawsuit, that the intersection “is controlled by stop signs in all directions.”

Upon accelerating through, the woman said her Tesla was t-boned by a speeding DeGeneres, who was apparently ignoring the stop signs.

The lawsuit further claimed that DeGeneres demonstrated “negligent conduct [that] fell below the standard of care of a reasonable person.” It further alleged that the comedian “negligently caused, or contributed to causing plaintiff’s vehicle to be collided with by the defendants’ vehicle.”

The woman also alleged she has suffered financially due to accruing hospital and medical expenses. Further, the woman is also claiming she is suffering from a “loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and anxiety.”

Will this matter be settled out of court?

The woman is also asserting that she suffered “multiple serious personal injuries and damages.”

DeGeneres is being sued for general negligence and an undisclosed amount of compensatory damages, in what has become the latest controversy that the former talk show host has found herself in.

In the court of public opinion, DeGeneres has done herself no favors of late.

Most recently, she made a big fuss about moving to the U.K. to avoid President Donald Trump’s second term.

That drew immense backlash from conservatives, who felt that the performative departure from the U.S. was just another example of “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Anne Heche's Affair with Ellen DeGeneres Effectively Ended Her Career, Life Went Careening in Disastrous Direction

But perhaps DeGeneres’ biggest issue came in 2020 when, as Fox News noted, “several ex-employees accused the show of racism, intimidation and retaliation.”

And that issue reared its ugly head again recently, right before this latest lawsuit came to light.

Per Fox News, there’s been a fresh wave of allegations hurled at DeGeneres, this time claiming that she treated male guests and employees poorly, especially any that spoke to her wife.

Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
