In a surprise to no one, only a tiny fraction of Americans have gotten the latest COVID-19 jab.

Just 7.1 percent of adults and 2.1 percent of children have taken the shots since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended them in September for everyone six months and older, WebMD reported.

The vaccination figures, which were presented to a CDC committee last week, came from a survey of 14,000 Americans conducted Oct. 8-14.

According to the report, a whopping 37.6 percent of adults said they probably or definitely will not get vaccinated.

Similarly, 40 percent of parents said they probably or definitely will not get their child jabbed.

The survey results suggest that when people are not threatened with being fired from their jobs or their children being suspended from school, most choose not to get vaccinated — especially now that the myth that the jab prevents transmission has been debunked.

At the height of COVID hysteria, in many places, you couldn’t go to a movie theater or a concert or eat at most restaurants unless you were jabbed. All this sounds crazy in retrospect.

Moreover, many Americans say they regret succumbing to vaccine bullying and getting jabbed amid concerns over the potential dangers of the vaccines.

Former Pfizer VP Dr. Mike Yeadon tells Dr. Drew that the mRNA COVID vaccines were deliberately designed to cause blood clots and attack the immune system. pic.twitter.com/UXbXXeL10E — Ben Swann (@BenSwann_) October 29, 2023

Media mogul Dan Bongino, a cancer survivor, said getting the coronavirus vaccine was “the biggest mistake of my life.”

“I should have waited. It’s one of the greatest regrets of my life,” he said in August 2022. “I freaked out.”

Bongino said he ended up getting COVID twice despite getting vaccinated twice.

Podcaster Megyn Kelly has expressed similar regrets.

“I’m sorry I did to myself,” she said last month. “I regret getting the vaccine. I don’t think I needed it. I think I would have been fine.”

After being vaccinated and boosted and then still getting COVID, Kelly said she began suffering from an autoimmune issue.

“For the first time, I tested positive for an autoimmune issue at my annual physical,” she said on her show. “And I went to the best rheumatologist in New York and I asked her, ‘Do you think this could have to do with the fact that I got the damn booster and then got COVID within three weeks?’”

Despite these and other alarming anecdotes, the CDC continues to recommend a one-size-fits-all vaccine against the latest COVID strain — even though this approach was not particularly effective.

At the height of the pandemic, Vermont — which had the highest vaccination rate — suffered viral surges, while states with low vaccination rates, such as Florida, fared much better.

With 92% of adults & 91.2% of everyone 12+ least partially vaccinated, Vermont now has one of the highest infection rates in the US and cases are up 16,700% in the past 4 months Hard to imagine a less scientifically justifiable policy than vaccine passports to keep others “safe” pic.twitter.com/kbP9JAYTdy — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) November 10, 2021



By now, the dust has settled somewhat and it has become clear how dangerous and destructive the authoritarian vaccine mandates were.

The lesson to be gleaned from the tragic comedy of errors that was America’s pandemic response is that we must navigate such events without trampling on everyone’s civil liberties and shutting down the entire country.

