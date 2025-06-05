New Dallas Police Chief and GOP Mayor Spell Big Trouble for Criminals and Illegal Aliens

No doubt millions of people in failing cities across America wish they could vote for Daniel Comeaux.

In an interview with Fox News Digital published Wednesday, Comeaux, the new chief of police in Dallas, made it clear that criminals and illegal aliens have no place in his city, and that means cooperation with federal authorities when necessary.

Moreover, Comeaux has the support of the city’s Republican mayor, Eric Johnson.

“We’re gonna do what’s right. We’re always gonna be there to help our federal partners,” Comeaux told Fox.

“If there’s a federal agency that’s doing an operation, and they need our assistance, we’ll be there to help them, as long as they’re doing what’s by the law, and they’re doing it with respect and the right way, DPD will be there to assist,” he added.

Local police and federal immigration officials working as a team? How refreshing.

Indeed, Tom Homan, President Donald Trump’s border czar, has never even asked local police to do the job of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Homan has merely demanded that local officials in sanctuary cities cease acting as a hindrance.

Comeaux’s eagerness to assist federal agents, therefore, should come as music to the border czar’s ears.

“If we come in contact with anyone that doesn’t have status, we will call the proper federal agency and let them handle it,” Comeaux told Fox. “We’re not initiating any investigations. We’re not initiating any programs. So everyone should feel free to go with their business as normal.”

Moreover, Comeaux promised that police would aggressively pursue suspected felons.

“Anyone that has a felony warrant, at any moment, know that we could be the ones knocking at your door. It might not be the mailman knocking at your door, it might be us. So if you have a felony warrant, we are trying to get you off the streets,” Comeaux said.

“We’ll get you to the necessary court that you need to be in. But we’re very aggressive in getting anyone off the street that has felony warrants. We’ll keep everybody safe here in Dallas,” he added.

The new police chief also cited his experience and protective instinct.

“Not in this city,” he warned prospective criminals. “I’ve been a crime fighter, I’ve been a protector for my entire career, ever since I was 21 years old. Pick another city. Don’t come to Dallas, you’re not welcome.”

Comeaux’s resume includes some impressive crime-fighting positions, including a stint as special agent in charge at the Drug Enforcement Agency’s San Francisco office.

“I’ve been in law enforcement for over 33 years,” he recently told the Lake Highlands Advocate. “I feel like I’m uniquely qualified for these positions from all the places that I have policed in some very large police departments, but also some smaller police departments, like when I policed in Mississippi, in Gulfport and Jackson, where there’s a lot of poverty areas. I’ve policed across the entire United States — San Francisco, Los Angeles, Houston.”

He said he was excited to learn that Dallas was looking for a new police chief. “When it came open, I was like, ‘I can’t believe this is open. Let’s go for it,’” he told the Advocate.

His first major operation with Dallas was just announced this week — a month-long warrant roundup that saw 98 people arrested — described in a report by WFAA-TV as “an aggressive effort to get violent offenders off the streets.”

“We are going to continue this throughout the summer months,” Comeaux told the TV news outlet. “Operations like this will make everyone know and understand that they are safe.”

A spokesperson for Johnson confirmed that the mayor’s goals align with those of Comeaux and Trump.

“Mayor Johnson has made public safety his top priority in Dallas, and the city has now achieved a remarkable four consecutive years of violent crime reduction,” the spokesperson told Fox.

“The mayor supports President Trump’s agenda for making America safe again and believes cooperating with federal law enforcement to stop violent criminals — particularly illegal immigrants who have no right to be in our city or in our country — helps keep Dallas safe,” the spokesperson added.

In short, good for Dallas.

Now, if only Trump could clone Johnson and Comeaux and then install their clones in failing Democrat-run cities across America, 90 percent of those cities’ problems would vanish.

