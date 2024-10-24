New Data Confirms That Trump's McDonald's Visit Worked

New polling shows that Donald Trump’s stint at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s on Sunday was a hit, particularly among younger voters.

Overall, 30 percent of the 514 respondents to the poll said Trump’s time working at McDonald’s made them like him more, while 20 percent said it made them like him less, Newsweek, which had commissioned the survey, reported.

However, “A total of 39 percent of Gen Z (people born between 1997 and 2012) said Trump’s stunt made them like him somewhat or much more,” while 23 percent said working the shift made them like the Republican nominee less, the outlet said.

Those least impressed were the Baby Boomers (people born between 1946 and 1964) and the Silent Generation (people born between 1925 and 1945).

“Among Baby Boomers, 23 percent said it made them like Trump more, and 25 percent said it made them like him less. Meanwhile, among the Silent Generation, 14 percent said it made them like Trump more, and 28 percent said it made them like him less,” Newsweek stated.

Trump seemed to enjoy his stint at the Feasterville-Trevose McDonald’s branch located in Bucks County, just north of Philadelphia.

McDonald’s Employee of the Month:

President Donald J Trump. 🍟🍟🍟 pic.twitter.com/irYpJ3GOOE — Joseph Pino (@JosephPino_) October 20, 2024

One particularly nice moment was when a family pulled up and the father thanked Trump, saying, “You made it possible for ordinary people like us to meet you.”

“You’re not ordinary,” the 45 president responded. “I can see.”

“You’re not ordinary. You are NOT ordinary.” – President Trump Sometimes Trump says things I wish he would not say. But this…it’s just simple, unscripted…a very kind thing for one human to say to another. And this makes me proud to vote for him.pic.twitter.com/h1TOzhh8lV — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) October 20, 2024

Trump told reporters at the McDonald’s, “I’ve now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala [Harris]. She never worked here.”

According to the Newsweek poll, more Gen Zs than not doubt the vice president’s claim that she worked at a McDonald’s in Alameda, California, during the summer of 1983, while she was in law school.

Haha this was one of my favorite videos of Trump working at McDonald’s yesterday 😂 “I’ve now worked here 15 minutes more than Kamala” pic.twitter.com/BQggF8PEAs — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) October 21, 2024

Thirty-eight percent of Gen Zs said they think “Donald Trump is correct in saying Kamala Harris has never worked at McDonald’s.”

Meanwhile, 33 percent said they believe “Kamala Harris has worked at McDonald’s,” and 28 percent responded that they are “not sure.”

Was working at McDonald’s a smart move for Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (240 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

However, among all age groups, a majority (38 percent) said they believe Harris, while 32 percent do not.

In August, The Washington Free Beacon reported it could find no evidence that the vice president ever worked at a McDonald’s, whether pay stubs, pictures or any contemporary employees who could validate the story.

The news outlet noted several reasons to doubt Harris’ claim, including her not mentioning it until 2019 and her not listing it on 1987 job application for a legal clerk position in Alameda County, which instructed her to list “every position” that she had held in the previous ten years.

Trump’s time serving Americans at McDonald’s seemed to be perfectly timed to counterattack Harris’ and allies’ most recent attacks this week calling him a fascist. A man dressed in a McDonald’s apron, working the fryer and handing out to-go orders does not look like much of a dictator in waiting.

The shift showed him once again to be a man of the people.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.