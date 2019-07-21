New Data Highlights Partisan Divide Over the American Dream

Americans who identify themselves as Democrats are less likely to believe that the American dream is attainable than those who identify as Republicans, according to a new Gallup survey.

The results of the survey show that only 60 percent of Democrats believe the American dream is attainable for them while 88 percent of Republicans view it as attainable.

In a similar fashion, 38 percent of Democrats and only 11 percent of Republicans believe the American dream is unattainable.

It appears that Republicans have actually become more optimistic in recent years with President Donald Trump at the helm.

Just 10 years ago, as former President Barack Obama was in his first term, 81 percent of Republicans surveyed believed the American dream to be attainable.

But now, with President Trump leading the country, Republicans appear to be even more confident about achieving the American dream.

Gallup notes that there appears to be a correlation between the attainability of the American dream among Democrats and their decline of pride in being an American.

“The growing partisan gap in perceptions of the attainability of the American dream coincides with a noticeable decline over the past two years (since Trump was elected) in Democrats saying they are extremely proud to be American,” Gallup analysis Mohamed Younis reported.

“Similar to their more positive views on the attainability of the American dream, Republicans were also more likely than Democrats in that poll to express extreme pride in being American.”

Younis added that the pride one feels for being an American could simply be due to who’s in the Oval Office at the time these surveys were conducted.

“It remains to be seen whether views on the American dream have become as subject to partisan swings as other metrics Gallup tracks, such as assessments of the economy,” Younis said.

That being said, Republicans still overwhelmingly believed the American dream to be attainable even with a Democrat in the White House.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump said that the Republican party is the party of the American dream.

“The Republican Party is the Party for ALL Americans. We are the Party of the American Worker, the American Family & the American Dream. This is the proud banner the Republican Party will carry into the Republican National Convention next summer in the great city of Charlotte, NC!” he wrote on Twitter.

The Republican Party is the Party for ALL Americans. We are the Party of the American Worker, the American Family & the American Dream. This is the proud banner the Republican Party will carry into the Republican National Convention next summer in the great city of Charlotte, NC! pic.twitter.com/T39INp0N8N — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2019

According to these survey results, the president appears to be absolutely right.

