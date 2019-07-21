SECTIONS
New Data Highlights Partisan Divide Over the American Dream

American flag on a porch outside a small cabin in the summer.Polarpx / ShutterstockAmerican flag on a porch outside a small cabin in the summer. (Polarpx / Shutterstock)

By Steven Beyer
Published July 21, 2019 at 12:07am
Americans who identify themselves as Democrats are less likely to believe that the American dream is attainable than those who identify as Republicans, according to a new Gallup survey.

The results of the survey show that only 60 percent of Democrats believe the American dream is attainable for them while 88 percent of Republicans view it as attainable.

In a similar fashion, 38 percent of Democrats and only 11 percent of Republicans believe the American dream is unattainable.

It appears that Republicans have actually become more optimistic in recent years with President Donald Trump at the helm.

Just 10 years ago, as former President Barack Obama was in his first term, 81 percent of Republicans surveyed believed the American dream to be attainable.

But now, with President Trump leading the country, Republicans appear to be even more confident about achieving the American dream.

Gallup notes that there appears to be a correlation between the attainability of the American dream among Democrats and their decline of pride in being an American.

“The growing partisan gap in perceptions of the attainability of the American dream coincides with a noticeable decline over the past two years (since Trump was elected) in Democrats saying they are extremely proud to be American,” Gallup analysis Mohamed Younis reported.

“Similar to their more positive views on the attainability of the American dream, Republicans were also more likely than Democrats in that poll to express extreme pride in being American.”

Do you think the results of this survey are an accurate representation of where we are in America?

Younis added that the pride one feels for being an American could simply be due to who’s in the Oval Office at the time these surveys were conducted.

“It remains to be seen whether views on the American dream have become as subject to partisan swings as other metrics Gallup tracks, such as assessments of the economy,” Younis said.

That being said, Republicans still overwhelmingly believed the American dream to be attainable even with a Democrat in the White House.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump said that the Republican party is the party of the American dream.

“The Republican Party is the Party for ALL Americans. We are the Party of the American Worker, the American Family & the American Dream. This is the proud banner the Republican Party will carry into the Republican National Convention next summer in the great city of Charlotte, NC!” he wrote on Twitter.

According to these survey results, the president appears to be absolutely right.

Steven Beyer
Steven is a writer for The Western Journal and has written hundreds of stories for both Western Journal and Conservative Tribune. He is a follower of Jesus, husband to an amazing wife and father to two beautiful girls.
Steven is a writer for the Western Journal and has written dozens of stories for both Western Journal and Conservative Tribune. Steven is a native of Louisiana but has transferred to a remote desert land often referred to as Arizona. He has a beautiful wife and two amazing daughters. You can often find him hiking the Arizona landscape or serving on the worship team at his church.
Birthplace
Shreveport, LA
Education
B.S. Church Ministries with a specialization in Church Planting and Revitalization
Location
Phoenix, AZ
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Culture, Faith







