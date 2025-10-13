Premium
New Data Reveals the Most Conservative and Liberal States in the Country
Advertisement - story continues below
A new Morning Consult poll that measured which states are the most conservative and liberal found that overall, conservatives considerably outnumbered liberals across the nation.
The poll found that conservatives outnumbered liberals in 38 states.
The most conservative state was Wyoming, with 55 percent of voters being conservative and only a paltry 19 percent of voters being liberal.
Read the Rest — Subscribe NowYou've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.
Already a subscriber?
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.
Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.
Advertisement