The New Democrats: MI Dem Blasted for Campaigning with Twerking Videos, Own Mugshots

The modern left exhibits acute mental illness mixed with demonic rage.

Indeed, we have observed it for years, and yet each fresh example maintains its capacity to astound us.

In a video that went viral in recent days, Michigan congressional candidate Shelby Campbell showed off her unhinged side by standing over a kitchen sink, twerking, and singing gibberish.

According to the New York Post, Campbell’s exhibitionism drew substantial criticism online.

“This is what I do,” the twerking woman sang in one video posted to TikTok, “’cause I am an ethical person. I’m classy. I’m a classy b****, am I not?”

Then came a heavy-sounding laugh, followed by more twerking.

Readers may view the video here. WARNING: Campbell’s TikTok page features many vulgar videos.

Unsurprisingly, the Federal Election Commission lists Campbell as a Democrat.

Amid her newfound online attention, however, the candidate apparently has updated her political affiliation.

“Hey guys, twerking Shelby Campbell running for Michigan’s 13th Congressional District in Detroit,” she said in a TikTok video posted Sunday. “I just wanted to say goodnight, and I can’t wait to see what the day holds for me tomorrow. Cash me outside getting signatures, ’cause I’m an independent candidate, not a Democrat.”

Of course, no matter her political affiliation, Campbell represents the worst that humanity has to offer.

For one thing, her campaign website features four different mugshots.

Now, that alone does not disqualify her. After all, many current politicians and other powerful public figures belong in prison.

What does disqualify her, however, is that her poor life choices and hard times made her neither decent nor humble. Instead, she wears her troubled, working-class background like a badge. She seems to think that it, in and of itself, makes her noble. It does not.

Secondly, she has betrayed her working-class background by adopting the racist worldview of affluent white liberals.

“I actually wrote a paper in 2023 on reparations,” she said in another TikTok video. “If you would have asked me, probably 10 years ago, I would’ve said no, ’cause I was an ignorant white girl, and that’s why I’m a really big advocate for education. I mean, I was; I was raised around a bunch of white people, so I had no idea of like, the history, the real history.”

Worst of all, however, Campbell is simply evil.

Leftist women, of course, have self-reported mental illness at a much higher rate than their conservative counterparts. But Campbell’s problem goes far beyond illness.

Shortly after the September 2025 assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Campbell posted a TikTok video of herself celebrating the return to air of then-suspended late-night propagandist Jimmy Kimmel while also mocking Kirk’s death.

Then followed a three-second laugh from her that sounded demonic in origin.

In short, Campbell’s is about as tragic a story as one can imagine. Perhaps in part due to circumstances she could not control, she apparently had some tough times.

But she also obviously made some poor choices and continues to make them. And the reason she continues to make them is that she regards herself as redeemed by her conversion to wokeness.

Alas, in her false redemption, she has allowed something dark to take control of her soul. We must pray, yes, that she never wins public office. But above all, we must pray for her.

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