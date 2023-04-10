New Detail About Tiger Woods' Injury Shocks Fans as Golfer Withdraws from Masters

In a scene right out of a horror movie (or “Home Alone”), gruesome new details about Tiger Woods’ injuries have surfaced and added painful new context to his latest withdrawal from a major championship.

To wit, Woods withdrew from the Masters tournament last weekend.

Woods made the withdrawal announcement on Twitter on Sunday morning, citing a past plantar fasciitis injury flaring back up.

I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 9, 2023

“I am disappointed to have to [withdraw] this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis,” Woods tweeted on Sunday morning, right before the tournament was to resume after an inclement weather delay. “Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!”

(Spain’s Jon Rahm won the whole thing.)

Woods’ withdrawal announcement came on the heels of a viral video making the rounds on social media. That video showed a visibly pained Woods struggling to even walk while dealing with the inclement weather at the Masters:

Woods’ latest withdrawal from a major championship is his second in as many events. In May, he pulled out of the PGA Championship in Oklahoma over injury woes.

Now, fans are learning, that May withdrawal was due to an absolutely stomach-churning injury: A surgical screw had punctured his skin.

Fellow PGA golfer Jason Day recounted the gruesome detail to the Golf Channel.

“I was talking to [Woods] at the end of last year, and then he was saying the reason why he pulled out of the PGA [Championship] was a screw went through the skin on Saturday or whatever it was,” Day said.

Once that gruesome detail had been revealed, Woods’ biggest fans flocked to social media in nigh awe.

One Twitter user wanted to know who operated on Tiger — perhaps to avoid said surgeon just in case:

Who in the world is operating on Tiger??? That’s crazy!!! Hope this wasn’t his last #Masters. — Kendal Eschbach (@KendalEschbach) April 9, 2023

“Who in the world is operating on Tiger??? That’s crazy!!!” the Twitter user exclaimed.

Another Twitter user decided that “This man is not human.”

Of course, not everyone was in awe. Some of Woods’ online detractors slammed these stories as fabricated excuses meant to cover for Woods’ overall struggles in golf lately.

In particular, Woods has been struggling with his general health since a catastrophic 2021 car accident.

ESPN noted that, since that accident, the still competitive 47-year-old golf star has maintained that he’d focus on playing primarily in major championships.

The next major championship on the PGA Tour is, coincidentally, the PGA Championship in May — the same tournament where Woods allegedly had a surgical screw puncture his skin.

Woods has not indicated if he will try and play in that event.

