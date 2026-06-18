New Details on WH Explosive Drone Suspects Surface: They're Almost Indistinguishable from Mamdani

The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s night of fights hosted at the White House on Sunday could have ended catastrophically as new details reveal how a plot was in motion to attack the event.

Before delving into the details of the would-be assailants, now in custody, we should be thankful that the thousands of fans, officials, and military and first responders were safe, and the only thing they left talking about was this amazing experience.

The New York Post has revealed details about the suspects, posting about private conversations and politics on Tuesday.

The plotters expressed anger over President Donald Trump, the Epstein files, Israel, and billionaires. The plan of attack included drones that would explode, sending crowds fleeing into sniper fire.

Federal officials found Signal chats where the individuals spoke about plans to kill the president, beginning their conversations on TikTok in a group called, “Vanguard of the Old.” They moved the conversation to Signal under the name “Hunters.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and newly minted trillionaire Elon Musk were all mentioned as targets. They were angry about “government corruption, the handling of the [Jeffrey] Epstein files, data centers taking up all the water in communities, and other government actions,” along with “capitalist elites” and “billionaires.”

Suspected ringleader Abraham Hermosillo Alvarez wrote to the other suspects they needed “as many and as deadly as we can get,” with other potential targets including West Virginia Republican Sens. Jim Justice and Shelley Moore Capito, Tennessee Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn, and two West Virginia representatives, as well as a state delegate.

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At least five suspects were arrested and 10 more are wanted as co-conspirators. The individuals have been described as “ultra-religious” and “anti-government.” The group “claimed to be ex-military” and “Christian-based.”

One of the suspects, 19-year-old Tycen Proper, expressed pro-Nazi views, showing sympathy towards Adolf Hitler.

He confessed to planning a coordinated attack to “jumpstart” a revolution because America “was headed in the wrong direction” and “needed to be torn down so that it could be rebuilt.”

Alleged co-conspirator Daniel Eskridge told the group they should go after “someone that both Democrats and Republicans would unite over.”

Per a news release from the Department of Justice, the men involved are charged with conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit violence on White House grounds.

In drawing conclusions about the group’s politics, it’s one that draws upon a perceived existential threat — Trump, the Jews, and capitalism, in their case.

Names like Democratic New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani come to mind for comparison.

Mamdani is a collectivist and anti-capitalist — someone whose rhetoric espouses a perceived existential threat from Trump, Republicans, and our economy.

Where his radicalism stems from Islam, the perpetrators have chosen Christianity, but the religiously dimension pertinent in fomenting opposition to Trump. We also cannot overlook both parties’ outspoken, vehement, opposition to Israel.

With those details considering, there’s ideological overlap the Democrats’ rising stars.

Essentially, where leftists have set a precedent for scapegoating, deflection, and radicalism in not condemning violence, these prospective terrorists are a product of this political climate.

Were they to have their way, we would have seen life taking, world altering violence on Sunday.

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