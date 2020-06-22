The new political documentary film “Trump 2024” examines what the world could look like after the 45th president leaves office if the forces of globalism and socialism should prevail.

Of course, the very title suggests that President Donald Trump will win a second term, though the film seeks to warn what America would look like if the political left wins in November.

The title will also likely have the effect of alarming some liberals, who are already raising red flags that Trump will not leave office when his term ends.

Some prominent evangelical and conservative leaders make up the cast of the “Trump 2024,” which is being released by Resurrection Pictures.

Among them are Rev. Franklin Graham, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, Trump spiritual adviser pastor Paula White, political activist Star Parker, radio talk show host Dennis Prager, Family Research Council president Tony Perkins, pastor and president of the National Hispanic Conference Samuel Rodriguez, and author and talk show host Eric Metaxas, among others.

TRENDING: Great-Grandson of 'Aunt Jemima' Furious That the Brand Is Being Canceled

“Trump 2024” contends that while in office, the president has successfully championed some of the nation’s most cherished values, including restoring individual opportunity.

At the same time, he has held at bay the forces of globalism and socialism, according to the documentary.

Trump’s early decisions to remove the United States from U.N.’s Paris Climate Agreement and the Trans-Pacific Partnership are examples of his unwillingness to surrender American sovereignty.

Do you think Trump has done well upholding American sovereignty? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (250 Votes) 0% (1 Votes)

Additionally, Trump cut taxes on businesses and individuals, and slashed regulations at an unprecedented rate, which are the exact opposite of what the socialists would seek to do.

“If we see socialism achieving its goals in America, then America will no longer be great,” says Jack Graham, senior pastor of Prestonwood Baptist Church in Texas.

Huckabee notes in the film the oft-repeated maxim, which he attributes to former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher: The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money.

“This great republic of ours was built on the notion of individual liberty, individual freedom, and that means individual responsibility. If we yield over and decide that America is not unique, that it’s not special, then we no longer are the United States of America. We’re just a piece of a bigger government,” he adds.

Prager, meanwhile, contends that those on the left have been clear about their big government, socialist agenda.

RELATED: Family of Tom Petty Sends 'Cease and Desist' Notice to Trump After Song Used in Rally

“The left, in words of Barack Obama, want to fundamentally transform the United States of America. I don’t. I want to improve the United States of America,” he said.

“Trump 2024” also delves into spiritual issues that may be in play in our time, including whether the globalist/socialist push is unwittingly laying the groundwork for the one-world government prophesied about in the Bible.

“The end times world government of the Antichrist will be a socialistic one-world governing body,” says Dave Robbins, a Bible prophecy expert.

Further, “Trump 2024” takes up the topic of Israel, which plays prominently in biblical prophecy.

Perkins and Metaxas commend Trump in the film for standing with the Jewish state, even as much of the world has turned against it.

Both point to the moving of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem as one example.

“That’s called leadership, it’s like when Reagan said, ‘Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall,'” Metaxas argues.

“When God says the nations who bless Israel will be blessed and the nations who curse Israel will be cursed, we either believe that or we don’t,” Huckabee observes, regarding the America’s dealings with the Middle Eastern nation.

The film’s overall message is clear: Trump needs and deserves the support of Christian voters.

In an interview with The Western Journal last summer, Graham gave the Trump high marks, saying he “may go down in history as one of the best presidents we’ve had.”

“I think he has honored his commitments to the faith-based community,” the preacher said.

“He is pro-life, first president really in my lifetime that has been this vocal about life.”

Perkins, meanwhile, praised Trump for his record on religious liberty.

“He has been the strongest voice on religious freedom and the defense of the persecuted than any president we’ve had,” Perkins told The Western Journal in an interview.

Dr. William Harrity, the founder of Resurrection Pictures, believes Trump will enjoy strong evangelical support in the fall.

“Donald Trump’s supporters, especially Evangelicals, are tired of others pontificating about why we prefer Trump,” he said in a news release.

“They’re tired of bigoted activists blaming them for everything from the Coronavirus to America’s long struggle with race.

“So we decided to create a motion picture to allow many of the leading voices of Evangelicalism and conservatism in America to say in their own words why they overwhelmingly support President Trump and will continue to do so.”

The producers of “Trump 2024” launched a kickstarter campaign on Monday with the goal of raising enough money to distribute the film in September to 1,500 theaters in key markets nationwide.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.