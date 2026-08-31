Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul has given the public another reason to doubt the efforts of COVID czar Anthony Fauci were benevolent, as the former director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases repeatedly told recipients of his emails to delete them after reading.

In late July, Fauci appeared before the Senate Homeland Security Committee, which Paul chairs. Here, he repeatedly asserted his Fifth Amendment rights despite being a once-proud health official who loved the spotlight, making numerous media appearances.

While Fauci has been held in contempt of Congress, Just The News reported Sunday that Paul has released evidence showing the doctor told officials with whom he was in correspondence to delete emails on at least five occasions.

The emails date as far back as September 2009.

One email from Fauci concerning the AIDS vaccine research and smallpox vaccine told NIAID deputy Greg Folkers to “please delete this email after you had read it.”

He commented to Folkers, “It is truly amazing how people let their own self-interest drive them to make stupid statements.”

There’s a lack of self-awareness.

If the Biden pardon weren’t protecting Fauci, is there enough evidence to put him away for the rest of his life? Yes No

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In another email about a “doomsday virus,” Dr. Cliff Lane was instructed to “please delete this email and then delete from the deleted file.”

Perhaps less surprisingly, correspondence also showed Fauci trying to mislead the CIA and Director of National Intelligence’s office, stressing that they should contract individuals associated with studies proving the virus occurred naturally.

That particular email is dated to July 2021.

Just The News noted that the Federal Records Act requires the preservation of documents relating to officials’ work including emails.

Former President Joe Biden’s pardon of Fauci dates to Jan. 1, 2014. In the case of the Folkers email, it was dated to 2009.

Could there be a way to prosecute Fauci for violating the Federal Records Act?

It’s a start, and the American people want justice.

Despite the Biden pardon, states like Florida — through the work of Attorney General James Uthmeier — have subpoenaed Fauci over his diary entries released by Paul.

“Government officials have a certain level of immunity in their official capacities, but if Fauci personally profited off of the ‘guidance’ he issued, that very well could have broken Florida law,” Uthmeier said.

Biden can protect him from federal prosecution, but the states are another issue.

Fauci ruined lives, destroyed businesses, and pushed an experimental vaccine. His constant lies and deceptions are hard to fathom.

From his instructions about deleting emails, he’s not the most cunning official in believing that such information will disappear into thin air.

We let an incompetent megalomaniac essentially rule the country. It would be a serious failure in our justice system if he never faced a single consequence for his actions.

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