New FBI Report: Burisma Didn't Want to Pay Hunter, Joe Biden But Were 'Pushed to Pay Them'

 By Jack Davis  July 20, 2023 at 5:20pm
With the release of an explosive FBI document, a new layer of mystery has been added to the saga of alleged bribery payments made to now-President Joe Biden and his son Hunter by a Ukrainian energy company.

The FD-1023 form, which provides information given to the FBI in 2020 by a confidential human source, was made public Thursday by Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa. The information is unverified.

The CHS alleged that the Bidens were paid by Burisma Holdings to ensure the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor who had been investigating the company, but that the payments were made unwillingly.

Some of the FBI document relates to conversations the CHS said he had with Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsky while Joe Biden was vice president and Hunter Biden sat on the Burisma board.

The CHS quoted Zlochevsky as saying in 2016 that “it [costs] 5 (million) to pay one Biden, and 5 (million) to another Biden.” The source said he understood this to mean Zlochevsky had paid the Bidens to “deal with [Viktor] Shokin,” the Ukrainian prosecutor.

As vice president, Joe Biden called for Shokin’s firing and threatened to cut off U.S. aid to Ukraine if he was allowed to keep his position.

After the election of Donald Trump, the CHS said he “asked Zlochevsky whether he was concerned about Burisma’s involvement with the Bidens.”

Zlochevsky allegedly noted that Shokin had been fired and said that “nobody would find out about his financial dealings with the Bidens.”

However, Zlochevsky also said he “didn’t want to pay the Bidens and he was ‘pushed to pay’ them,” according to the source.

The CHS said Zlochevsky referred to the payments using a Russian criminal slang word meaning “forced or coerced to pay.”

FBI Chs Report by The Western Journal

“CHS then stated, ‘l hope you have some back-up (proof) for your words (namely, that Zlochevsky was ‘forced’ to pay the Bidens),” the document says.

According to the CHS, Zlochevsky said he had “many text messages and ‘recordings’ that show that he was coerced to make such payments.”

The source said Zlochevsky clarified that he had “‘17 recordings‘ involving the Bidens; two of the recordings included Joe Biden, and the remaining 15 recordings only included Hunter Biden.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation