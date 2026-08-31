A federal grand jury has issued a subpoena to Daniel Richman, a longtime friend and former adviser to James Comey, law enforcement sources told Fox News.

The demand went out Monday as part of a new Justice Department inquiry into whether classified information was leaked to The New York Times, Fox News reported.

Fox correspondent Brooke Taylor first flagged the subpoena on X, citing multiple sources.

Richman is a Columbia Law School professor. He has also served as Comey’s lawyer.

Prosecutors have previously treated him as a central figure in questions about how FBI information reached reporters during the first Trump administration.

That earlier leak investigation was active at the end of Trump’s first term and then stopped after President Joe Biden took office, the sources said.

The new grand jury work reopens that file.

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A subpoena is a demand for testimony or records. It is not a charge against Richman or Comey.

Comey has not been convicted in this leak matter, and the sources described an investigation, not a completed case.

The leak probe sits beside other federal scrutiny of the former FBI director.

Comey already faces a separate indictment, returned in April, over alleged threats against President Donald Trump. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche called threatening the president “a grave violation of our nation’s laws” when that case was announced.

Comey’s lawyers have called that prosecution vindictive. Those claims are pending in court.

Richman previously fought the federal government in civil court over the older leak inquiry and won a ruling last December, Fox News noted.

What the new grand jury wants from him has not been described in public filings tied to Monday’s report.

The New York Times story at the center of the old fight involved classified material from the period when Comey led the FBI and Trump was in the White House.

Whether anyone will be charged this time is unanswered.

That is how a closed Biden-era file becomes an open Trump-era case.

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