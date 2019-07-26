New Fox News Poll Causes a Stir: Trump Furious, Biden Taunts

A new Fox News poll released Thursday has prompted strong backlash from President Donald Trump and seemingly emboldened his competition in the 2020 presidential election.

The poll, conducted between Sunday, July 21 and Tuesday, July 22, questioned more than 1,000 likely 2020 Democratic primary and general election voters regarding their choices for the White House.

One portion of the results in particular had Trump firing on all cylinders to malign the network Friday morning on Twitter: Fox had projected former Vice President Joe Biden to defeat Trump handily should he be the Democratic nominee.

“.@FoxNews is at it again,” Trump wrote in a series of tweets. “So different from what they used to be during the 2016 Primaries, & before – Proud Warriors!

“Now new Fox Polls, which have always been terrible to me (they had me losing BIG to Crooked Hillary), have me down to Sleepy Joe.”

….the fact that I have gone through a three year vicious Witch Hunt, perpetrated by the Lamestream Media in Collusion with Crooked and the Democrat Party, there can be NO WAY, with the greatest Economy in U.S. history, that I can be losing to the Sleepy One. KEEP AMERICA GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2019

“There can be NO WAY, with the greatest Economy in U.S. history, that I can be losing to the Sleepy One. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!” Trump added.

The results showed Trump to be polling ahead of only Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kamala Harris of California — and by just one percent margins.

The two senators had each received less than 13 percent support in the poll’s Democratic presidential primary projections.

Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, on the other hand, were both shown to be leading Trump by sizable margins even with the margin for error taken into account.

The Biden campaign took notice, responding to the president just hours later on Twitter, trying to stoke the flames.

.@realDonaldTrump, we know you love the polls. We’re glad you saw the latest from Fox: Biden 49%, Trump 39. You’re losing by ten,” Team Joe tweeted.

.@realDonaldTrump, we know you love the polls. We’re glad you saw the latest from Fox: Biden 49%, Trump 39. You’re losing by ten. Have a nice day. — Team Joe (@TeamJoe) July 26, 2019

“Have a nice day,” the campaign added.

Trump did not respond to the boasting dig, instead turning his attention in later tweets to national security, the economy and attacks on Big Tech for building their products outside the U.S.

But this was not the first time the president had unloaded on Fox News in recent weeks.

A frequent network guest throughout his business career, Trump had “unexpectedly” teed off on Fox in a lengthy series of tweets early in July, tarring the network’s attempts at “loading up” on Democratic hosts, according to Politico.

The president also accused the network of relying more heavily this year on left-wing “Fake News” media to source its coverage of the White House.

“Watching @FoxNews weekend anchors is worse than watching low ratings Fake News @CNN, or Lyin’ Brian Williams,” Trump wrote.

