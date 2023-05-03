Share
New 'FoxLeak' Video Turns People Who Never Watched Tucker Carlson Into Huge Fans: 'I Love These'

 By Johnathan Jones  May 3, 2023 at 8:45am
Someone is leaking videos of Tucker Carlson, which were taken by Fox News cameras and never intended to become public, to the far-left media in the wake of his exit from the network.

If the motive behind whoever is sharing them is to make Carlson appear ugly, uncouth, indecent — and ultimately a nasty person — their plan is backfiring.

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly theorized on Monday that someone at the network is working with both Media Matters and The New York Times to share off-air comments from Carlson in order to smear him with a drip campaign of steady clip leaks. (However, a Fox representative has denied this theory, saying, “This is completely false and an outright lie.”)

Right now, it is unclear who is behind it all.

No matter their source, videos of Carlson in his off-air state have been circulating on social media throughout the last several days.

They show that Carlson is like many normal people: brash, funny, honest, thoughtful, and sometimes vulgar.

One “FoxLeak” clip shared by the far-left media “watchdog” group Media Matters on Wednesday shows Carlson going off on one of Dominion Voting Systems’ attorneys after he was deposed during the company’s civil suit against his former employer.

Carlson blasted whoever the attorney was from his anchor chair in a clip shared on Twitter by Media Matters’ senior fellow Matthew Gertz.

WARNING: The following video contains language some viewers might find offensive.

“That was a week,” Carlson said as he flexed his arms. “Ten Hours. That slimy little motherf***er sitting across from me.

Carlson joked with a member of his production team that he was not talking about them as he joked the attorney “triggered” him:

“The amount — it was so unhealthy — the hate … that I felt for that guy. I never feel that way. I don’t want to feel that way, I think it’s wrong — it’s bad. It’s totally bad for you to feel that way.”

Gertz’s tweet was positively received by people who said they had just become Carlson fans.

Others said the clip and other had further endeared him to them:

Carlson was unceremoniously canceled by his former employer last Monday. His millions of fans have received no explanation as to why.

Cable’s former top-rated primetime host has not spoken about the separation directly either. That is likely in part because he is contractually obligated to remain quiet.

But Carlson served Americans well for almost seven years as he sought the truth on their behalf as the host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Not only has he been let go, but it only took a week before a coordinated campaign to make him look bad was launched.

But instead of shedding support, Carlson is finding new fans and solidifying his standing with existing ones.

