New 'FoxLeak' Video Turns People Who Never Watched Tucker Carlson Into Huge Fans: 'I Love These'

Someone is leaking videos of Tucker Carlson, which were taken by Fox News cameras and never intended to become public, to the far-left media in the wake of his exit from the network.

If the motive behind whoever is sharing them is to make Carlson appear ugly, uncouth, indecent — and ultimately a nasty person — their plan is backfiring.

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly theorized on Monday that someone at the network is working with both Media Matters and The New York Times to share off-air comments from Carlson in order to smear him with a drip campaign of steady clip leaks. (However, a Fox representative has denied this theory, saying, “This is completely false and an outright lie.”)

Right now, it is unclear who is behind it all.

No matter their source, videos of Carlson in his off-air state have been circulating on social media throughout the last several days.

They show that Carlson is like many normal people: brash, funny, honest, thoughtful, and sometimes vulgar.

One “FoxLeak” clip shared by the far-left media “watchdog” group Media Matters on Wednesday shows Carlson going off on one of Dominion Voting Systems’ attorneys after he was deposed during the company’s civil suit against his former employer.

Carlson blasted whoever the attorney was from his anchor chair in a clip shared on Twitter by Media Matters’ senior fellow Matthew Gertz.

WARNING: The following video contains language some viewers might find offensive.

We’ve got a new FoxLeak. In this behind-the-scenes video, Tucker Carlson talks about how he was “triggered” by Dominion’s lawyer, who he calls a “slimy motherfucker,” during his deposition. https://t.co/B8hZtOkfBX pic.twitter.com/tPIzgGzFAw — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 3, 2023

“That was a week,” Carlson said as he flexed his arms. “Ten Hours. That slimy little motherf***er sitting across from me.

Carlson joked with a member of his production team that he was not talking about them as he joked the attorney “triggered” him:

“The amount — it was so unhealthy — the hate … that I felt for that guy. I never feel that way. I don’t want to feel that way, I think it’s wrong — it’s bad. It’s totally bad for you to feel that way.”

Gertz’s tweet was positively received by people who said they had just become Carlson fans.

Others said the clip and other had further endeared him to them:

I love these. I never watched Tucker but now I’m a huge fan. — Meh (@meh_bet) May 3, 2023

He sounds like an awesome person actually — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) May 3, 2023

I was never a big fan of Tucker, but this makes me like him. — OhNoTheCrabs (@OhNoTheCrabs1) May 3, 2023

Another banger showing Tucker Carlson is hilarious and a genuine human being. Keep them coming! — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) May 3, 2023

I like him even more thanks 😎 — STORM (stealer of memes)🇺🇸🍊 (@StealerStorm1) May 3, 2023

Just when you think Tucker Carlson couldn’t be any funnier, the next day happens. — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) May 3, 2023

Man you don’t realize this makes us love him even more — Jack MacReady (@DadYells) May 3, 2023

I see this video making the rounds with many suggesting this is somehow damning for Tucker. I totally disagree. He’s expressing normal human emotion in a private conversation. Just silly to frame this clip as adding to his problems right now. https://t.co/oDXctxapzF — Frank T.J. Mackey (@NarrativeCombat) May 3, 2023

everyday they release more of these, I become more of a fan seeing him act like a normal person and not a talking head https://t.co/hZiAnBLqVL — 48HDpanhead (@48HDpanhead) May 3, 2023

Little does media matters know — or whoever is leaking these – that we love the human side of Tucker as much as the camera side. Bring it dawg… I love this! https://t.co/aIqB0QqX7X — MiMi to 4 (@sassysenior4djt) May 3, 2023

Carlson was unceremoniously canceled by his former employer last Monday. His millions of fans have received no explanation as to why.

Cable’s former top-rated primetime host has not spoken about the separation directly either. That is likely in part because he is contractually obligated to remain quiet.

But Carlson served Americans well for almost seven years as he sought the truth on their behalf as the host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Not only has he been let go, but it only took a week before a coordinated campaign to make him look bad was launched.

But instead of shedding support, Carlson is finding new fans and solidifying his standing with existing ones.

