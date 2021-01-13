An online spat with a newly elected GOP congresswoman left Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California with egg on his face just weeks after he was connected to an alleged tryst with a Chinese spy.

Swalwell, who sits on the House Intelligence Committee and on the Subcommittee on the CIA, was recently connected to a suspected Chinese operative named Christine Fang, or Fang Fang for short, Axios reported.

“A suspected Chinese intelligence operative developed extensive ties with local and national politicians, including a U.S. congressman, in what U.S. officials believe was a political intelligence operation run by China’s main civilian spy agency between 2011 and 2015, Axios found in a yearlong investigation,” the outlet noted.

Axios further reported that Fang Fang attempted to gain access to rising Democratic political stars in the San Francisco Bay area. Swalwell was reported to be among them.

The suspected operative, a Chinese national named Christine Fang, enrolled as a student at Cal State East Bay in 2011. Fang’s friends and acquaintances said she was in her late 20s or early 30s, though she looked younger and blended in well with the undergraduate population. pic.twitter.com/cDhp8s8CTa — B. Allen-Ebrahimian (@BethanyAllenEbr) December 8, 2020

The Democrat reportedly cut ties with Fang Fang in 2015, and in December, the congressman would not disclose if he had engaged in a sexual relationship with her, according to Business Insider. The Chinese national fled the country in 2015 during an FBI investigation of her.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson later reported that “U.S. intelligence officials believe that Fang had a sexual relationship with Eric Swalwell.”

While the exact relationship between Swalwell and Fang Fang remains unclear, his connection to her and a broader attempt by the Chinese government to use operatives to court Democrats blew up in his face when he challenged GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado on Twitter this past weekend.

Swalwell actually accused Boebert of committing a “crime” for tweeting during the Capitol incursion.

“In the past 5 days the left has shown us what vile hypocrites they truly are. They are driven by hate, projection and endless conspiracy theories,” Boebert tweeted.

In the past 5 days the left has shown us what vile hypocrites they truly are. They are driven by hate, projection and endless conspiracy theories. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 10, 2021

Swalwell responded, “Like any citizen who has committed a crime, Lauren Boebert has the right to remain silent. I suggest that she use it.”

Like any citizen who has committed a crime, Lauren Boebert has the right to remain silent. I suggest that she use it. https://t.co/GV00rKzcw6 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 11, 2021

The comment was an apparent reference to tweets posted by Boebert during the incursion, in which the Republican tweeted that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had been evacuated.

“We were locked in the House Chambers,” Boebert tweeted. “The Speaker has been removed from the chambers.” The information she posted drew a response from Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii.

“We were specifically instructed by those protecting us not to tell anyone, including our family, where exactly we were, for reasons that remain obvious,” wrote Schatz.

We were specifically instructed by those protecting us not to tell anyone, including our family, where exactly we were, for reasons that remain obvious. https://t.co/0UNu77fBzY — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) January 12, 2021

Swalwell then entered the conversation, commenting, “So were we in the House. @laurenboebert was told by the Sergeant of Arms in the chamber to not make any social media posts. It was said repeatedly. She defied it because she is more closely aligned with the terrorists than the patriots.”

So were we in the House. @laurenboebert was told by the Sergeant of Arms in the chamber to not make any social media posts. It was said repeatedly. She defied it because she is more closely aligned with the terrorists than the patriots. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 12, 2021

But in reference to Swalwell’s Monday comment, Boebert hit the Democrat hard regarding his alleged involvement with the Chinese operative, responding to his advice that she remain “silent” following the commission of a “crime.”

“Did you give the same legal advice to Fang Fang?” Boebert wrote.

Did you give the same legal advice to Fang Fang? https://t.co/YhD5ws2Rxv — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 12, 2021

Swalwell did not answer Boebert’s question.

The California Democrat instead quickly posted a separate tweet connecting Boebert to the Ku Klux Klan and the Capitol rioters.

EVIDENCE: This Coup Klux Klan member gave her terrorist friends the location of a woman second in line to the presidency during an attack on the Capitol. https://t.co/pjuaUTBJLB — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 12, 2021

“EVIDENCE: This Coup Klux Klan member gave her terrorist friends the location of a woman second in line to the presidency during an attack on the Capitol,” the congressman wrote.

