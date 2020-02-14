New Hampshire Man Slaps Teen Trump Supporter While at School To Vote: Police

A New Hampshire man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a 15-year-old Trump supporter and two adults at a polling site during the state’s primary Tuesday.

Patrick Bradley is accused of slapping the teenager while passing a campaign tent at Windham High School around 6:15 p.m., police said in a statement.

The two adults were allegedly assaulted when they tried to intervene, NBC News reported.

In an interview with Fox News, Cathy Campbell said her son was “traumatized” by the incident.

“My son stayed home from school on Tuesday for a doctor’s appointment and we drove by the high school to go vote. When we got there, we saw Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, and my son was over the moon,” she said.

TRENDING: Maxine Waters Scoffs at Rural States, Brags About Elitist Beverly Hills Parties

“My son is the most patriotic kid you’d ever meet in your life.”

Her son, who she wants to keep anonymous, had been invited to volunteer at the polling site and hold Trump signs outside the school later in the day.

“I was apprehensive about him wearing the MAGA hat, because we know it can provoke and we know people don’t like Trump,” she said.

“But he wore the hat because he’s a proud 15-year-old and he doesn’t know what people are going to be like.”

Do you think leftist violence against Trump supporters will get worse in the election year? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (509 Votes) 0% (2 Votes)

According to Campbell, her son just said “have a nice night” as he did to everyone who passed by, but Bradley was triggered.

“He said ‘f— you’ to him and wound up his hand as fast as he could and slapped him across the face,” she told Fox News.

One of the men who tried to intervene now has a fractured jaw, according to Campbell.

Windham, NH, police arrest 34-year-old Patrick Bradley for #FITN primary day assault of a Trump-supporting teenager #nhpolitics pic.twitter.com/UmAWugmHzX — Adam Sexton (@AdamSextonWMUR) February 13, 2020

RELATED: Protesters Confront Joe Biden with 'Drop Out, Joe!' Chants, Perform Eulogy for His Campaign

Bradley was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct. He is also accused of throwing Trump campaign signs and trying to knock over the campaign tent.

He was being held in Rockingham County Jail with a $5,000 cash bail and an administrative hold for a probation violation, and was expected to be arraigned Friday.

So a leftist attacks 3 Trump supporters, including a 15 year old child, in NH this week. Last week a deranged leftist attempted to run over a group of Trump supporters with a car in FL. What will it take for the MSM to finally call out leftwing violence? https://t.co/auabw5TKIW — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 13, 2020

This incident is not the first alleged assault case against Trump supporters or Republicans this month.

Gregory Timm is accused of driving his van through a tent set up by Republican voters in Jacksonville, Florida, last week as part of a voter registration drive.

A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department arrest report said that when deputies confronted Timm at his home, he told them “someone had to take a stand.”

The report said Timm “does not like President Trump” and “the other reason was because ‘it’s like someone s—-ing on your grave.’”

He faces two counts of aggravated assault on a person 65 years of age or older, along with charges of criminal mischief and driving with a suspended license.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.