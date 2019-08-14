New Hampshire Republicans Want Lewandowski for Senate, Early Polling Shows

A new survey indicates Corey Lewandowski, then-candidate Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign manager, would be the Republican front-runner should he choose to join the 2020 New Hampshire Senate race.

Citizens United President David Bossie — a confidante of Lewandowski’s — commissioned the poll, Politico reported.

A survey conducted Citizens United President David Bossie shows that the Corey Lewandowski would become the GOP front-runner if he runs for Senate https://t.co/0buj3hjoDp — POLITICO (@politico) August 14, 2019

Democratic incumbent and two-term Senator Jeanne Shaheen would be the Republican challenger’s opponent in the Granite State.

TRENDING: NASCAR Legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Wife Involved in Plane Crash, Injuries Sustained

As Fox News reported Aug. 1, Trump’s former aide is strongly considering tossing his candidate hat back into the political ring.

“The president needs a strong supporter of his on the ticket in New Hampshire,” Lewandowski, who now serves as a lobbyist, said. “New Hampshire is a state he lost by 2,700 votes, but having a strong, unified ticket in the state will help him be successful in 2020.”

Do you think Lewandowski would win? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 94% (201 Votes) 6% (12 Votes)

The release of Bossie’s recent survey comes just before Trump’s scheduled Thursday rally in New Hampshire, where Lewandowski’s chances figure to get a boost if the president endorses him. And doing so may help fortify Republicans’ chances of turning Northeastern states red on the electoral map.

In March 2016, Trump even supported Lewandowski via Twitter after a reporter accused him of physically attacking her.

Wow, Corey Lewandowski, my campaign manager and a very decent man, was just charged with assaulting a reporter. Look at tapes-nothing there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2016

In 2012, Lewandowski fell short in a bid to be the Windham, New Hampshire, town treasurer.

While in college circa 1994, he made an unsuccessful run for state representative in his native Lowell, Massachusetts.

But if the new poll comprised of 400 would-be primary voters is an accurate indicator, Lewandowski would win New Hampshire’s Republican Senate nomination in a landslide.

RELATED: Trump Ally Corey Lewandowski Strongly ‘Looking At’ Senate Run in New Hampshire

According to Politico, he earned 30 percent of the vote, while fellow primary candidates Don Bolduc and ex-New Hampshire House Speaker Bill O’Brien tallied only 11 and 10 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, a member of Bolduc’s camp who conducted his own survey downplayed those results, claiming Shaheen would defeat Lewandowski in a general election anyway.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.