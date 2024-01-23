Share
News

New Hampshire Town First to Report Voting Results for GOP Primary

 By The Associated Press  January 22, 2024 at 9:29pm
Share

The six registered voters of tiny Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, all cast their ballots for Nikki Haley at midnight on Tuesday, giving her a clean sweep over former President Donald Trump.

The resort town was the first place in the nation to vote in the 2024 primaries. The voters were outnumbered more than 10-to-1 by reporters from every corner of the globe — not to mention by a pile of freshly baked chocolate chip cookies.

Dixville Notch has a tradition of first-in-the-nation voting that dates back to 1960, with the results announced just a few minutes after midnight.

With such a tiny sample of voters, the results are not typically indicative of how an election will end up. But they do provide for an early curiosity.

In some previous elections, a couple of other tiny New Hampshire towns have also voted at midnight, but this year Dixville Notch went it alone.

Trending:
Pelosi, AOC, Other House Dems Hit with Ethics Complaint - Accused of 'Repeatedly' Misusing Funds

The voting took place in a new location, the living room of Tillotson House, with the Balsams Resort undergoing renovations. It made for a congenial setting, with an 11-month-old golden retriever named Maxine greeting media and voters.

Les Otten, the principal owner and developer of the Balsams Resort, said he was excited to cast his ballot.

“It’s special. It really is,” Otten said. “It’s what ought to happen in every community in the United States, where there is 100 percent participation, everybody votes. None of the six of us can complain about the outcome of the election because we’ve participated.”

Otten said he didn’t agree with those saying the New Hampshire primary had fallen flat this year, with President Joe Biden not on the ballot and Republican contender Ron DeSantis withdrawing at the last minute.

Will Trump win New Hampshire?

“It always does boil down to just a couple of people at the end of the day,” Otten said. “We’ve got two viable candidates on the Republican side.”

Dixville Notch had four registered Republicans and two undeclared voters.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Breaking: AP Calls New Hampshire for Trump
New Hampshire Town First to Report Voting Results for GOP Primary
NBA Star Breaks Wilt Chamberlain Scoring Record with Incredible Performance
Son of Martin Luther King Jr. Dies in Home: 'The Sudden Shock Is Devastating'
Governor Makes Big Announcement After Dropping Out of Republican Presidential Race
See more...

Conversation