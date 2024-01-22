New Hampshire Voters Confused as They Receive Calls from Voice That Sounds Like Biden: Report

Some voters in New Hampshire reported that they received phone calls that encouraged them not to vote in this week’s Republican primary and instead save their energy for the general election, in which they were encouraged to vote for Democrats.

The robocalls used a voice that sounded exactly like President Joe Biden, and they are now being investigated by the New Hampshire attorney general’s office for election interference, NBC News reported.

Alex Thompson, a reporter for Axios, shared an audio clip of one of the calls on the social media platform X on Monday morning.

NBC reports that NH voters are getting robocalls with a deepfake of Biden's voice telling them to not vote tomorrow. "it's important that you save your vote for the November election."

“We know the value of voting Democratic,” a voice that sounds identical to Biden’s said. “It’s important that you save your vote for the November election. We’ll need your help in electing Democrats up and down the ticket.”

“Voting this Tuesday only enables the Republicans in their quest to elect Donald Trump again,” the message added. “Your vote makes a difference in November, not this Tuesday.”

The call concluded by offering to allow its recipients to opt out of future calls.

NBC also reported, that the calls began with, “What a bunch of malarkey,” a term that has been used frequently by Biden.

According to NBC, the number the call came from has been linked to former New Hampshire Democratic Party chair Kathy Sullivan.

Sullivan is currently leading an effort through a PAC to have Democrats write in Biden’s name on their ballots, as it is currently not on there due to state election officials bucking the new Democratic National Convention rules.

NBC News also reported Sullivan filed a complaint when she found out that her personal number had been used for the robocalls.

The calls were reported to have been made on Sunday.

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Monday in a news release that the calls are under review.

“The Attorney General’s Office has received complaints regarding a recorded message encouraging voters not to vote in the January 23, 2024, New Hampshire Presidential Primary Election,” the release began.

“The message, which was sent on January 21, 2024, stated ‘your vote makes a difference in November, not this Tuesday.’ Although the voice in the robocall sounds like the voice of President Biden, this message appears to be artificially generated based on initial indications.”

While the news release did not mention Sullivan, the attorney general’s office said it appeared the person or people behind the robocalls “spoofed” the number of the “treasurer of a political committee.”

“These messages appear to be an unlawful attempt to disrupt the New Hampshire Presidential Primary Election and to suppress New Hampshire voters,” the state’s attorney general’s office said.

The calls are being investigated as a crime, and anyone who received one is asked to file a complaint by visiting the New Hampshire Department of Justice website.

