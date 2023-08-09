Share
News
Hunter Biden
Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 18, 2022, in Washington. (Andrew Harnik / AP Photo)

New Hunter Biden Banking Records Revealed - Look What Russian and Ukrainian Oligarchs Sent While Joe Was VP

 By George C. Upper III  August 9, 2023 at 11:35am
Share

The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability on Wednesday released the third in a series of memoranda describing payments from Kazakhstan, Russia and Ukraine to members of then-Vice President Joe Biden’s family, including money paid to Hunter Biden for his position on the board of directors of Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings Limited.

Committee Chairman James Comer said that “no real services” were provided by Hunter Biden to businessmen from those countries, but that he promised “access” to his father and others in “the Biden network.”

“During Joe Biden’s vice presidency, Hunter Biden sold him as ‘the brand’ to reap millions from oligarchs in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine. It appears no real services were provided other than access to the Biden network, including Joe Biden himself. And Hunter Biden seems to have delivered,” Comer said in a statement posted to the committee website.

“This is made clear by meals at Café Milano where then-Vice President Joe Biden dined with oligarchs from around the world who had sent money to his son. It’s clear Joe Biden knew about his son’s business dealings and allowed himself to be ‘the brand’ sold to enrich the Biden family while he was Vice President of the United States. The House Oversight Committee will continue to follow the money trail and obtain witness testimony to determine whether foreign actors targeted the Bidens, President Biden is compromised or corrupt, and our national security is threatened.”

The memorandum appears in its entirety below.

Trending:
Judge in Trump's Jan. 6 Case Gets Beefed Up Security Detail as Trump Calls for Her Recusal

Third Bank Records Memorandum Redacted by The Western Journal on Scribd

The committee’s website highlighted six findings in the memorandum while linking to the full document (provided above).

First, it noted that over $20 million in payments from Russia, Ukraine and other foreign sources had come into members of the Biden family and their known associates.

Should Joe Biden be impeached?

Second, the committee argued that Hunter Biden had attempted to “hide the source and size” of the various foreign-money payments he received by having them sent to accounts that were in the name of business associates and companies — like Devon Archer and the Rosemont Seneca brand — rather that receiving them directly in his own name.

Third, Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina paid $3.5 million to a shell company using the Rosemont Seneca brand, much of which was then used to set up a new company account — Rosemont Seneca Bohai — that accepted additional such transfers of funds.

Fourth, when Hunter Biden and Devon Archer accepted positions on the board of Burisma Holdings, their $1 million annual salaries were wired to the new account, Rosemont Seneca Bohai.

Fifth, the day after Kazakhstani oligarch Kenes Rakishev transferred $142,300 to Rosemont Seneca Bohai, Hunter Biden purchased a sports car for the exact same amount.

And sixth and finally, “Hunter Biden received millions of dollars in payments from Yelena Baturina, Burisma, and Kenes Rakishev. Vice President Biden had dinner with them in the spring of 2014 and 2015 in Washington.”

Related:
Hunter Biden's Stripper Ex-Girlfriend Spills the Beans, Makes Him Sound Even More Degenerate

The committee also posted links to its previous bank records memoranda.

“This is clear corruption that enriched the Biden family,” the Oversight Committee tweeted Wednesday.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




New Hunter Biden Banking Records Revealed - Look What Russian and Ukrainian Oligarchs Sent While Joe Was VP
Cause of Death Revealed for Ray Lewis III, Son of Hall of Fame Linebacker
Watch: Crowd Erupts After Jason Aldean Accepts Fan's Gift During 'Try That In a Small Town'
Police Swarm to Tesla Headquarters After Employees Receive 'Active Attacker' Message and Start Fleeing
Watch: Jason Aldean Doubles Down on His Song, Crowd Breaks Out Into 'USA' Chants
See more...

Conversation