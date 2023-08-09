The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability on Wednesday released the third in a series of memoranda describing payments from Kazakhstan, Russia and Ukraine to members of then-Vice President Joe Biden’s family, including money paid to Hunter Biden for his position on the board of directors of Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings Limited.

Committee Chairman James Comer said that “no real services” were provided by Hunter Biden to businessmen from those countries, but that he promised “access” to his father and others in “the Biden network.”

“During Joe Biden’s vice presidency, Hunter Biden sold him as ‘the brand’ to reap millions from oligarchs in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine. It appears no real services were provided other than access to the Biden network, including Joe Biden himself. And Hunter Biden seems to have delivered,” Comer said in a statement posted to the committee website.

“This is made clear by meals at Café Milano where then-Vice President Joe Biden dined with oligarchs from around the world who had sent money to his son. It’s clear Joe Biden knew about his son’s business dealings and allowed himself to be ‘the brand’ sold to enrich the Biden family while he was Vice President of the United States. The House Oversight Committee will continue to follow the money trail and obtain witness testimony to determine whether foreign actors targeted the Bidens, President Biden is compromised or corrupt, and our national security is threatened.”

The memorandum appears in its entirety below.

The committee’s website highlighted six findings in the memorandum while linking to the full document (provided above).

First, it noted that over $20 million in payments from Russia, Ukraine and other foreign sources had come into members of the Biden family and their known associates.

Second, the committee argued that Hunter Biden had attempted to “hide the source and size” of the various foreign-money payments he received by having them sent to accounts that were in the name of business associates and companies — like Devon Archer and the Rosemont Seneca brand — rather that receiving them directly in his own name.

Third, Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina paid $3.5 million to a shell company using the Rosemont Seneca brand, much of which was then used to set up a new company account — Rosemont Seneca Bohai — that accepted additional such transfers of funds.

Fourth, when Hunter Biden and Devon Archer accepted positions on the board of Burisma Holdings, their $1 million annual salaries were wired to the new account, Rosemont Seneca Bohai.

Fifth, the day after Kazakhstani oligarch Kenes Rakishev transferred $142,300 to Rosemont Seneca Bohai, Hunter Biden purchased a sports car for the exact same amount.

And sixth and finally, “Hunter Biden received millions of dollars in payments from Yelena Baturina, Burisma, and Kenes Rakishev. Vice President Biden had dinner with them in the spring of 2014 and 2015 in Washington.”

🚨BIDEN FAMILY INVESTIGATION🚨 Today we’re releasing a bank records memo detailing how the Bidens & their associates received millions from oligarchs in Russia, Kazakhstan & Ukraine. As Hunter was sealing these deals, then-VP Biden dined with these oligarchs in DC. 🧵 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 9, 2023

The committee also posted links to its previous bank records memoranda.

Previous bank records memoranda can be found here:

First Bank Memo: https://t.co/onL7M5iUGH Second Bank Memo: https://t.co/dFpIIV5zW0 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 9, 2023

“This is clear corruption that enriched the Biden family,” the Oversight Committee tweeted Wednesday.

