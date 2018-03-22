New Idaho Law: Doctors Must Give Women Chance to Stop Abortion Before It’s Complete

Idaho now requires doctors to provide women seeking medicinal abortions with information telling them that their abortion can be reversed if they decide to change their minds partway through the abortive process.

Idaho Gov. Clement Leroy “Butch” Otter signed the measure into law Tuesday.

The law will become effective July 1, reported The Associated Press.

Otter, a Republican, signed the bill after an Idaho Senate committee introduced the measure in late January.

The law requires that doctors inform women that they can indeed reverse their abortion if they do not take all of their prescribed abortion-inducing drugs and flood their bodies with progesterone before taking the last abortion pill in their set of three.

The law also mandates doctors give patients a list of providers who can offer consultations about medical abortion interventions or reversals.

The abortion reversal pill aims to reverse the effects of a chemically induced abortion within the first 24 hours of taking mifepristone or RU-486 by flooding the woman’s body with progesterone.

Abortion reversal pill procedures report a 55 percent success rate of saving pregnancies, according to an abortion reversal pill program headquartered in California.

Given that the abortion reversal pill is simply a large dose of progesterone, doctors can help any women wishing to reverse her abortion.

The California Board of Registered Nursing approved a class in January that will teach nurses how to reverse the effects of abortion pills for women who change their minds shortly after taking them.

“This is a science-based approach to medicine, that there’s just no good grounds to stop nurses from learning about that,” said Heartbeat spokesman Jay Hobbs, according to BPNews.

The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists maintains, however, that there is no medically accepted evidence that “abortion reversal” is legitimate.

Arizona passed a law in 2015 similar to the bill Idaho passed, but the law was repealed after Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit.

People reacted to the news on Twitter.

How the heck do you reverse engineer a fetus that has been removed from the uterus? This is QUACKERY. — maria2island (@VitaminDeeJay) March 21, 2018

Woohoo 🎉 that is a step in the right direction. 🇺🇸 If only we could get the word out that a fetus isn’t just a clump of cells. Time for these young adults to learn how to prevent pregnancy. Instead of murdering the “problem” #AdultResponsibility #BabiesLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/yvW1A6390x — Boiseoutspoken (@boiseoutspoken) March 21, 2018

