The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

New Idaho Law: Doctors Must Give Women Chance to Stop Abortion Before It’s Complete

By Grace Carr
March 22, 2018 at 11:20am

Print

Idaho now requires doctors to provide women seeking medicinal abortions with information telling them that their abortion can be reversed if they decide to change their minds partway through the abortive process.

Idaho Gov. Clement Leroy “Butch” Otter signed the measure into law Tuesday.

The law will become effective July 1, reported The Associated Press.

Otter, a Republican, signed the bill after an Idaho Senate committee introduced the measure in late January.

The law requires that doctors inform women that they can indeed reverse their abortion if they do not take all of their prescribed abortion-inducing drugs and flood their bodies with progesterone before taking the last abortion pill in their set of three.

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

The law also mandates doctors give patients a list of providers who can offer consultations about medical abortion interventions or reversals.

The abortion reversal pill aims to reverse the effects of a chemically induced abortion within the first 24 hours of taking mifepristone or RU-486 by flooding the woman’s body with progesterone.

Abortion reversal pill procedures report a 55 percent success rate of saving pregnancies, according to an abortion reversal pill program headquartered in California.

Given that the abortion reversal pill is simply a large dose of progesterone, doctors can help any women wishing to reverse her abortion.

Do you think more states should pass similar laws?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The California Board of Registered Nursing approved a class in January that will teach nurses how to reverse the effects of abortion pills for women who change their minds shortly after taking them.

“This is a science-based approach to medicine, that there’s just no good grounds to stop nurses from learning about that,” said Heartbeat spokesman Jay Hobbs, according to BPNews.

The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists maintains, however, that there is no medically accepted evidence that “abortion reversal” is legitimate.

Arizona passed a law in 2015 similar to the bill Idaho passed, but the law was repealed after Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit.

RELATED: Shock: Group Calling for Dead Cops Will Help Craft Chicago Police Policy

People reacted to the news on Twitter.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: abortion, Idaho, law, Medicine

By: Grace Carr on March 22, 2018 at 11:20am

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Rebekah Baker

Jim Caviezel Goes Public With Reason He Plays So Many Biblical Roles

Rebekah Baker

Raw Video of Farrakhan and Maxine Waters Leaks, Leaves Her in Difficult Position

Randy DeSoto

Developing: GOP Senator Lays Out Conditions to Impeach Trump

Randy DeSoto

Oprah Winfrey

New Christian Film Topples Oprah’s ‘Wrinkle In Time’ at Box Office

Dr. Mark Hendrickson

donald trump

President Trump’s First Major Economic Mistake

Becky Loggia

Democrat Govs. Jerry Brown, Andrew Cuomo and Dannel Malloy

Top Democrat Governors Get Stunning Bad News

Becky Loggia

law professor Jonathan Turley and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe

Law Professor to McCabe: Don’t Worry About Pension, Worry About Prison

Randy DeSoto

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham

Trump-Hater Lindsey Graham Makes Shock Admission About Dossier

Recently Posted