Share
Entertainment

New Indiana Jones Game Updated For 'Modern Gaming Audience' By Pride Flag-Wearing Writer

 By Michael Austin  January 23, 2024 at 10:34am
Share

If you thought the upcoming video game Indian Jones and the Great Circle had any chance of telling a great story free of today’s oh-so-common social and political messaging, think again.

A recent behind-the-scenes video from the game’s publisher, Bethesda Softworks, makes it clear where the storytellers’ priorities are.

One small portion of the video, no longer than a few seconds, has many fans already giving up on the game, which is set to debut sometime this year.



The clip features the game’s “senior narrative designer,” Edward Curtis-Sivess.

Trending:
Netflix Ventures into Live Programming with $5 Billion Bet on Professional Wrestling

Most fans were likely put off before Curtis-Sivess even said a word.

His shirt, featuring an LGBT pride flag, said plenty on its own.

Then, he went and made things even worse. Once he opened his mouth, many had their hopes for the game completely dashed.

“Now we have the opportunity to tell a new Indiana Jones story for a modern gaming audience,” Curtis-Sivess said.

Do you trust the developers of this game?

Curtis-Sivess then goes on to sell viewers on the game’s controversial decision to use a first-person view.

But that one phrase — “for a modern gaming audience” — is likely where many fans’ thoughts lingered as he kept speaking.

For many, that term is associated with unnecessarily preachy, unnatural, politically one-sided storytelling.

Given that fact and his shirt, it’s not difficult to see why many gamers had a hard time giving Curis-Sivess the benefit of the doubt.

Related:
Netflix Ventures into Live Programming with $5 Billion Bet on Professional Wrestling

Perhaps this all shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. After all, it is Bethesda behind the game.

The company’s most recent game Starfield — largely considered a disappointment — was heavily criticized for placing undue emphasis on promoting hyper-partisan gender ideology.

As reported by Bounding Into Comics, the game allows players to pick their pronouns and sees the player interact with a transgender clone who “comes out” to the player character during the story.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Eric July Set Out to Replace Agenda-Driven Marvel and DC: His Latest $1.3M Win Proves They Can't Compete
New Indiana Jones Game Updated For 'Modern Gaming Audience' By Pride Flag-Wearing Writer
Full Interview: Roger Stone Responds to Mediaite Clip, Says It Was AI-Generated
Ubisoft Exec Pulls a Page Out of the WEF Handbook, Says Fans Should Get Used to Not Owning Their Games
Woke Mob's Latest Attempt to Cancel Gina Carano Backfires as Real Fans Line Up in Droves to Meet Her
See more...

Conversation