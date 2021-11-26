Share
Sponsored

New Jan. 6 Video: Confirmation Capitol 'Break-in' Happened BEFORE Trump Was Done Speaking

 By Grant Atkinson  November 26, 2021 at 12:10pm
Share

Since Jan. 6, the establishment media have reported that a throng of Trump supporters left then-President Donald Trump’s speech in Washington and headed straight to the Capitol building to cause chaos.

In the documentary “Capitol Punishment,” multiple experts call that story into question. If you want the truth amid the media lies, buy “Capitol Punishment” today.

“It wasn’t until President Trump was in the middle of his speech when I got a text that said, ‘They breached the Capitol,'” SteelTruth.com founder Ann Versteel said. “And I thought, ‘Who in the world was that?'”

Trending:
'Holiday Nightmare Comes True' When Man Makes Strange Discovery in a Ravine on His Property

There is more to the story of Jan. 6 than you have been told. If you want the full truth, get “Capitol Punishment” now.

Film producer Nina May seemingly corroborated Versteel’s account.

“The people that were already there, the ones that were already starting to break in, they weren’t hearing his speech,” May said.

“It wasn’t being broadcast, it wasn’t being carried any place. So who inspired them to break into the Capitol?”

MAGA Institute co-founder Timothy Shea added there was “no way” someone who was at Trump’s speech could have made it to the Capitol in time for the initial break-in.

“Capitol Punishment” exposes the establishment media lies and gives you the true story you won’t hear from those outlets.

If you want to know what really happened that day, buy your copy now.

Sponsored content is a service paid for by an advertiser and produced by Liftable Media.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.




Ahead of Christmas Season, Salvation Army Shocks Nation with Embrace of Critical Race Theory
1 Insane Comment from CDC Director Walensky Proves She's Either Blatantly Corrupt or Dangerously Naive
LeBron James Has 2 Pacers Fans Ejected from Game, Gets Labeled a Hypocrite
Rittenhouse Says His Former Lawyer Set Him Up to Meet Proud Boys, Prosecution Used This Against Him
New Jan. 6 Video: Confirmation Capitol 'Break-in' Happened BEFORE Trump Was Done Speaking
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.