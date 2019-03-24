SECTIONS
Politics US News WJ Wire
Print

New Jersey Lawmakers Poised To Vote on Recreational Marijuana

A budtender pours marijuana from a jar at Perennial Holistic Wellness Center medical marijuana dispensary, which opened in 2006, on July 25, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.David McNew / Getty ImagesA budtender pours marijuana from a jar at Perennial Holistic Wellness Center medical marijuana dispensary, which opened in 2006, on July 25, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (David McNew / Getty Images)

By AP Reports
Published March 24, 2019 at 7:22am
Modified March 24, 2019 at 2:17pm
Print

Lawmakers are poised to vote on making New Jersey the 11th state to legalize recreational marijuana.

The Democrat-led Assembly and Senate have scheduled votes for Monday.

The vote, whose outcome remains unclear, comes after more than a year of mostly back-room wrangling since Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy came into office. Murphy campaigned on legalization, in contrast with his predecessor, Republican Chris Christie.

New Jersey would join the District of Columbia and 10 other states with legalized recreational use of the drug for adults if the vote succeeds.

Murphy supports the legislation and has been calling lawmakers seeking their support, according to his office.

TRENDING: Mike Huckabee Points the Blame at Obama for Russian Fiasco

Despite Democratic control of state government, the issue has divided legislators, with even some Democrats who supported the measure in committee saying they weren’t committed to a yes vote on the floor.

A closer look at the New Jersey measure:

WHAT’S IN THE BILL?

The measure would allow for the sale and personal use of up to an ounce of marijuana for people 21 and over. The drug would be taxed at $42 an ounce, with the ability for towns that host growers, processors, wholesalers or retailers to charge an additional tax of up to 3 percent in some cases.

Do you support legalizing marijuana for recreational use?

The measure calls for setting up a five-person cannabis regulatory commission, which would set the ground rules and oversee marijuana regulation in New Jersey.

The governor would name three of the five full-time members, who would serve for five-year terms. The Assembly speaker and Senate president would name the other two members.

The proposal also calls for expungement of pending charges and prior marijuana-related convictions. Under the proposal, New Jersey would allow for the expungement of marijuana crimes for possession up to 5 pounds.

Lawmakers acknowledge it sounds like a lot but say it’s necessary in order to allow for an expedited expungement process, since the statute covering possession for small amounts of cannabis goes up to 5 pounds.

The measure also aims to incentivize women and minorities to participate in the legal marijuana market by requiring that 30 percent of licenses go to these groups.

RELATED: JetBlue’s Black History Display Showcased A Convicted Cop Killer

The bill also calls for an investigation on the influence of cannabis on driving and for funding drug-recognition experts for law enforcement.

___

WHEN COULD YOU START USING RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA?

The bill says that it would be legal to possess up to an ounce as soon as the bill is enacted, but it would be longer until the legal marketplace is set up.

Medical marijuana facilities would be cleared to begin offering recreational cannabis soon after the bill passes, but are required to keep enough product to serve patients first.

It could be about six months until retail locations open, since the commission would have to set guidelines.

___

HOW DOES NEW JERSEY’S TAX COMPARE TO OTHER STATES’?

Lawmakers are proposing the $42 per-ounce tax, with towns permitted to tax more, up to 3 percent in the case of retailers.

Most states with recreational marijuana levy an excise tax as a percentage, though Alaska also levies a per-ounce tax, which is set at $50, according to a survey of tax rates by the conservative-leaning Tax Foundation.

New Jersey’s lawmakers have said they’re pursuing the flat rate as a way to guard against revenue fluctuations if the market price changes.

Medical marijuana in New Jersey is currently subjected to the state’s 6.625 percent sales tax, but that’s being phased out by 2024 under the pending legislation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Uber acquires Mideast competitor Careem for $3.1B
Tense calm in Gaza after Israel, Hamas exchange heavy fire
Larkin, Bernier lead Red Wings to 3-2 win over Sharks
Conor McGregor announces retirement on social media
Election observers say initial Thai vote count was ‘flawed’
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×