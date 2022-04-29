New Jill Biden Book Flops, Registers Microscopic Number of Sales in First Week

A new book about first lady Jill Biden has been greeted with a yawn by the American public.

Sales of “Jill: A Biography of the First Lady” have been so low that The Washington Free Beacon used the phrase “Doctor Dud” in the headline of its report on the book.

All of 250 copies of “Jill” were sold in its first week on the market.

The book was cited in a Friday report from Politico about the rather boring nature of the Biden administration.

According to the report, the usually negative tomes about former President Donald Trump that came out during Trump’s first two years in office have sold vastly better than books about the administration of President Joe Biden.

NPD BookScan, which keeps stats on book sales in the U.S., said Trump books have outsold Biden books “essentially 10:1.”

The blurb on Amazon to promote “Jill,” which sells for $26.10, says that “Dr. Jill Biden has been described as President Joe Biden’s greatest political asset.

“Like many women of her generation, she holds her commitments as wife, mother and grandmother at the center of her life. She is a professor, earned a doctorate in educational leadership, and taught at Northern Virginia Community College. She broke barriers as First Lady as the first to hold a paying job outside the White House.

“‘Jill’ is the story of this accomplished American woman.”

The blurb also implies that there is some drama to be mined in the pages of the book.

“From her earliest days dating Senator Biden, to her embrace of Biden’s young sons Beau and Hunter Biden and the birth of their daughter Ashley; her role by Joe Biden’s side through Senate reelection race after Senate reelection race; her years as Second Lady; to Joe’s successful third run for the Democratic presidential nomination, Jill has lived in the public eye,” it says.

“In this deeply reported biography, Julie Pace and Darlene Superville of The Associated Press, along with writer Evelyn M. Duffy, reveal some of the private sides of Jill Biden. We come to better understand her personality, which has held the Biden family together through tragedy and good fortune alike.”

The book does not, however, contain the most noted Jill Biden comment of the month.

That honor went to “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future” by Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns.

According to Fox News, that book details Jill Biden’s reaction upon learning that Kamala Harris, then a U.S. senator from California who had attacked Joe Biden’s record on race during Democratic presidential debates, had been picked as his running mate.

“There are millions of people in the United States,” she allegedly said. “Why do we have to choose the one who attacked Joe?”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.