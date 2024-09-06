Share
Commentary

New Jobs Report Shows 'Absolutely Stunning' Decline for Native-Born Americans, Opposite for Foreign-Born Workers

 By Michael Schwarz  September 6, 2024 at 9:34am
Powerful people — and the governments they control — cannot get results like these by accident.

On Friday, according to Fox Business, the U.S. Department of Labor announced a weaker-than-expected August jobs report. The addition of 142,000 jobs last month fell short of the expected 160,000 that some economists projected.

The devil hiding in the details, however, involved statistics pertaining to native-born American workers that one expert called “absolutely stunning.”

In short, native-born workers have experienced a net job loss of 1.3 million since August 2023.

Meanwhile, foreign-born workers have seen an increase in employment.

Readers who enjoy looking at tables and figures may find the relevant data here. Note the “employed” column.

“This is an absolutely stunning statistic and illustrates the huge impact immigration is having on the US economy,” investment advisor James DePorre wrote on the social media platform X. “We need foreign-born workers badly in certain areas but many of them are taking jobs from native-born workers.”

Does America need to seriously clamp down on immigration?

Economist E.J. Antoni agreed.

“Aug jobs report shows more pain for native-born Americans, who’ve lost more than 1.3 million jobs over the last year, while foreign-born workers have gained over 1.2 million jobs – the American worker has been left behind in this ‘recovery’…” Antoni posted.

Meanwhile, conservative commentator Greg Price also noted that the kinds of jobs created do not help struggling Americans.

In short, employers shed full-time jobs while adding part-time jobs.

Data like this helps explain why so many affluent liberals enjoy the comfortable illusion of a strong economy. If they read only the “jobs created” part of the establishment media’s headlines, of course they assume that all is well.

Moreover, we should expect the government to once again revise even those putrid and unacceptable job numbers downward.

Net job losses for native-born Americans is a result that almost defies belief.

Indeed, the open-border policies enacted by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris make sense only in the context of a sustained effort to impose a kind of neo-feudalism on the citizens of the United States. A bifurcated society, where the impoverished and disarmed many depend on the powerful few, seems to be the objective.

Unless Americans vote former President Donald Trump back into the White House, that program of subtle enslavement will continue.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.

