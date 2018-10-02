New Kavanaugh Accuser’s Story Doesn’t Match Police Report

As the FBI continues their investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Brett Kavanaugh, a new accusation involving Kavanaugh’s drinking has surfaced. However, that allegation varies differently than what appears on a newly released police statement.

Chad Ludington, a Yale classmate of Kavanaugh’s, made the allegation, according to The New York Times.

Lundington says that he often drank with Kavanaugh and characterized the Supreme Court nominee as a “frequent” and “heavy drinker.” He described Kavanaugh as being “belligerent and aggressive” when he became drunk.

Lundington went on to give an example.

He wrote, “On one of the last occasions I purposely socialized with Brett, I witnessed him respond to a semi-hostile remark, not by defusing the situation, but by throwing his beer in the man’s face and starting a fight that ended with one of our mutual friends in jail.”

TRENDING: McConnell Says Charades End This Week: Mr. President, We’re Going To Vote

Ludington would later tell The Times that the altercation started when Kavanaugh and his friends were trying to figure out if a guy looked like the lead singer of UB40.

The man didn’t like being stared at, so a verbal altercation ensued and escalated when Kavanaugh cursed and “threw his beer at the guy.”

“The guy swung at Brett,” Ludington said.

He said that Chris Dudley “took his beer and smashed it into the head of the guy, who by now had Brett in an embrace. I then tried to pull Chris back, and a bunch of other guys tried to pull the other guy back. I don’t know what Brett was doing in the melee, but there was blood, there was glass, there was beer and there was some shouting, and the police showed up.”

Do you think this is a credible allegation? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

However, this story varies greatly from a police report obtained by The New York Times.

The police report says that when officers arrived at the scene, they found Mr. Cozzolino “bleeding from the right ear.” Cozzolino, according to the report, was bleeding after Dudley threw a glass at his ear.

While the police report mentions that Kavanaugh was questioned about the incident, it does not say that he was arrested or threw a beer. Instead, the report states, “Mr. Kavanaugh threw ice at him.”

This is a direct contradiction to the statement later made by Ludington which said that Kavanaugh, “threw his beer at the guy.”

In an unredacted copy of the report obtained by CNN, Dudley was “was transported to Union Ave detention facility by prisoner conveyance.”

RELATED: Republican Headquarters Vandalized Over Kavanaugh Investigation, Arrest Made

While the White House didn’t immediately respond to the story, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders responded in a tweet.

Democrats desperately attack Judge Kavanaugh for throwing ice during college. What motivated New York Times reporter to write this ridiculous story? Throwing ice 33 years ago, or her opinion of Judge Kavanaugh in July? https://t.co/JwiP3ELqkD — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) October 2, 2018

“Democrats desperately attack Judge Kavanaugh for throwing ice during college. What motivated New York Times reporter to write this ridiculous story? Throwing ice 33 years ago, or her opinion of Judge Kavanaugh in July?”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.