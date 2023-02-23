New Law Would Require Totally New Elections if Dems Try Their 2020 Tricks Again

A new bill aimed at combating voter fraud in Arizona is making its way through the legislative system and could mark a turning point in the state’s contentious elections.

Senate Bill 1695, sponsored by Republican state Sen. Jake Hoffman, was approved by the Senate Government Committee on Feb. 16.

Under the proposal, an election would not be certified if voters were disenfranchised because election laws were violated.

The bill, which applies to Arizona counties with more than 1 million residents, calls for a redo of any election where such violations occurred.

“For the primary and general election in a county with a population of more than 1 million persons, the County Board of Supervisors, County Recorder and County Officer in Charge of Elections may not canvass the results of an election in which election laws were violated and the violations resulted in the disenfranchisement of at least 1 percent of the eligible voters in the county,” SB 1695 reads.

“The County Board of Supervisors, County Recorder and County Officer in Charge of Elections shall hold a new primary or general election.”

Hoffman said passing this law is not a partisan issue since it protects the integrity of all voters.

“I stand on the side of voters, not Republican voters. I stand on the side of all voters,” he said before casting his vote last week. “Whether they’re an independent, whether they’re a Democrat, whether they’re a Green Party or a Libertarian or a Republican, I stand on the side of every single voter.

“You should not ever be disenfranchised because election officials violate the law. I vote yes.”

Senator Jake Hoffman: “I stand on the side of every single voter. You should not ever be disenfranchised because election officials violate the law.” Hoffman introduces #SB1695 which requires a revote if County officials violate election law. pic.twitter.com/5gckLVeF2b — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) February 18, 2023

Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake — who is still contesting the results in her race — tweeted her support, writing, “Fair elections are worth fighting for.”

Lake included a video of Hoffman speaking before the Arizona Senate Government Committee, where he underscored that ensuring fair elections is a civil rights issue and a sacred constitutional obligation.

“Election integrity — and ensuring that voters have confidence in both the process and the outcome of elections — is the civil rights issue of our time,” he said.

“This is one of our foundational duties — constitutional obligations as a legislature — is to ensure that we have an effective process.”

Hoffman said SB 1695 is critical because Arizona’s 2022 election was “botched.”

“We do not have the safeguards in place to protect voters and to ensure that they are not disenfranchised,” he said. “The 2022 election made that abundantly clear.”

Watch! Senator Jake Hoffman introduces SB1695. The bill says that if County officials violate AZ election law, resulting in the disenfranchisement of voters, the county shall not certify the canvas and shall instead hold a NEW election. Fair elections are worth fighting for. pic.twitter.com/iSlMjGrQdF — Kari Lake (@KariLake) February 19, 2023

Hoffman continued, “Pinal County botched the primary and then booted the general.”

“Pima County?” he said. “Rampant problems for decades. Maricopa County? Unbelievable! They willy-nilly violated the law. They just openly violated the law.”

As a reminder, the 2022 midterm elections in Arizona were an absolute clown show marked by malfunctioning voting machines and suspicious printer errors that rejected ballots on Election Day.

BREAKING: Reports out of Maricopa county of Machines “not working” and ballots being “misread” WHAT IS GOING ON?

pic.twitter.com/lkd0YXegXZ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 8, 2022

Poll worker in Maricopa County confirms “nothing’s working” for the last half hour. Explains misread ballots will get counted downtown tonight. pic.twitter.com/DO6BxhV7Vq — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 8, 2022

Central Christian voting machines in Mesa, Arizona are also broken. pic.twitter.com/W3DDFePz4u — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 8, 2022

BREAKING: Maricopa County voters sound off on issues they faced voting on Election Day pic.twitter.com/Otedr1KKMg — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 14, 2022

Michael Schaefer breaks down the fact that the voting machines in Arizona were not certified and thusly the election in turn cannot be legally certified. pic.twitter.com/IWp5Wcb7r2 — Matt Baker (@slave_2_liberty) November 21, 2022

Scottsdale Arizona — Machines DOWN “The voting machines are not working properly. They don’t count the ballots… you give it into the machine and it won’t take it. It says ‘misread ballot.'” pic.twitter.com/Z6NlLmicDN — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 8, 2022

REMINDER — the two images represent polling sites where tabulators malfunctioned on ED. Malfunctions occurred in 64 total highly-partisan locations, considered overwhelmingly “Heavy R or Heavy D” areas. *59/64 (93.7%) were “Heavy R” areas.* This is blatant criminal malfeasance pic.twitter.com/udj8Q4xuhc — Jonathan (@DecentFiJC) November 25, 2022

While leftist politicians and their corporate media lapdogs cavalierly dismissed voter complaints of alarming irregularities, even many Democrats believe something fishy occurred.

Indeed, a staggering 69 percent of Democrats surveyed in a Rasmussen poll believe Arizonans were denied the “sacred right to vote” because of the numerous Election Day polling site problems that occurred in Maricopa County, leading to hours-long lines.

Sherry worked as an election observer in Phoenix. She saw a man whose ballot was rejected 24 times. Finally, he asked for a provisional ballot. That ballot was rejected as well. The voter was wearing a “Let’s Go Brandon!” shirt. It’s uncertain if he got to vote at all. pic.twitter.com/GAlp08mc6D — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 22, 2022

Here is the problem w/ what happened in Maricopa County on Election Day. This is Anthem, north of Phoenix at about 1:15 pm. Ruby red district of about 30K people. Only one polling location. Ballot tabulators not working in the morning. 2 hr wait to vote midday and still at 6 pm. pic.twitter.com/CY35yQWwq5 — Randy DeSoto (@RandyDeSoto) November 14, 2022

The issues during the 2022 midterms were a continuation of the dubious actions that occurred in the 2020 presidential election, when bureaucrats in multiple states violated state election laws using the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse.

Several Democrat-controlled battleground states allowed unprecedented absentee voting, unduly expanded voting windows, mass ballot harvesting and the use of unsecured drop boxes.

This is just 2 min taken from a 13 min video. This is why the left and RINOs don’t want Patriots watching unsecured drop boxes. 🎥Footage from #Election 2020 #Detroit that has never been debunked. Nothing to see here. #VoteRed #RedWave 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IN4KvV5E4L — Tash 2.0🇺🇸 (@tashlutsa2) October 29, 2022

No matter what your political persuasion, the slew of mind-boggling disruptions that occurred in Arizona on Election Day should make you wonder if the results were marred — whether intentionally or accidentally.

Either scenario is not acceptable.

