‘New Leads’ in Clinton Email Review Halt Inspector General’s Testimony

By Jack Davis
May 6, 2018 at 1:06pm

The Justice Department’s inspector general has delayed upcoming testimony about the Hillary Clinton email investigation amid reports he is pursuing new information regarding the handling of the case.

Fox News reported that Inspector General Michael Horowitz “has pursued new leads” and will not be appearing before the House Oversight Committee on Tuesday as planned.

Horowitz told Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley last month that his report on the investigation was taking longer than expected.

The investigation that started in January uncovered “potentially important additional information and documents that recently came to our attention,” Horowitz wrote last month, according to Fox News, adding that, “my expectation is that we will issue our report in May, absent any new developments.”

South Carolina Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, had urged Horowitz to be thorough.

“It is of the utmost importance that your review be as fulsome, complete and unimpeded as possible,” Gowdy wrote, according to Fox News.

Gowdy said in the letter that he wants Horowitz to appear “as close to the day the report is finalized as is practicable” and noted that “the representations” Horowitz made in an April 23 letter are the reason for the delay.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said Friday that Horowitz will complete his work soon.

“Within the next few weeks, I anticipate that our inspector general will complete a comprehensive, fair and nonpartisan report that answers many questions about how the Department of Justice handled a high-profile investigation during the last presidential campaign,” Rosenstein said. “We will learn from it, and our department will do better in the future.”

Expectations are high that Horowitz’s report will be a bombshell.

“It’s pretty clear that Horowitz is going to find some kind of bias in the way the FBI and other agencies treated investigations of Clinton’s e-mail mess (as I told you in columns way back when all this was happening). Probably a lot of bias,” wrote New York Post columnist John Crudele in response to word that the report’s release was being delayed.

The report will be highly critical of former FBI Director James Comey, Time reported.

Citing sources it did not name, Time said Comey will be criticized for his July 2016 press event when he cleared Clinton of criminal activity while criticizing her actions.

