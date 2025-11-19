New Life: Hundreds Flood Altar to Accept Christ at Place Charlie Kirk Was Assassinated

Pastor Greg Laurie helped turn the location of the tragic killing of Charlie Kirk into holy ground where hundreds came forward to receive Jesus Christ as their Savior.

The “Hope for America” event took place at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University on Sunday night and featured, in addition to Laurie, Christian singers Phil Wickham and Chris Tomlin, who both performed at Kirk’s memorial service in Glendale, Arizona, as well.

A powerful moment occurred when Wickham led the audience of over 7,000 in the worship song “Awesome God,” first released by Rich Mullins in 1988.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.