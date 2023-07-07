Share
News

New Map Projects Trump's Massive Blowout Victory in GOP Primary in All But Two States

 By Richard Moorhead  July 7, 2023 at 11:03am
Share

If any Republican intends to dethrone former President Donald Trump in the GOP’s presidential primary, they’ve got a herculean task in front of them.

Trump leads in primary polling of 48 states, according to polling analysis compiled by Race to the White House.

Trump is projected for a “decisive win” in 26 primary states — scoring enough of the primary vote to secure most or all of a state’s delegates at the 2024 Republican convention.

The front-runner would secure 1,774 delegates at the current rate, according to Race to the White House’s projections — a figure that easily surpasses the total of 1,234 figure a candidate needs to secure nomination at the convention, according to Ballotpedia.

Trending:
UFC Fighter Climbs Over Cage to Get to Trump - People Amazed After Finding Out Where He's From

Trump would end up with a mammoth 2,048 delegates in a scenario where the other Republican competitors drop out after the Nevada primary, according to the estimate.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is the only other Republican candidate to lead in primary polling for any state.

DeSantis is projected for a decisive win in Florida — a state in which he currently serves as governor.

Did any of these states projections surprise you?

Trump and DeSantis appear slated for a tie in Utah — a scenario in which they would split the state’s 20 delegates.

Trump is slated for mere “narrow wins” in the early primary states of Iowa, Nevada and New Hampshire.

He’s projected for a “decisive win” in South Carolina, however.

Early primary wins for Trump could preempt the possibility of a competitive Republican primary.

DeSantis has struggled to hold second place in some polling, with Vivek Ramaswamy only trailing the governor by six percentage points in a Monday Echelon Insights survey.

Related:
Trump Scores Endorsements from 50 Lawmakers in One Day: 'Fought for Conservative Republican Principles'

Trump is all but assured to face President Joe Biden in a general election rematch, should he secure renomination.

The frontrunner has questioned attending primary debates, citing his formidable lead.

If elected, the businessman would become first president since Democrat Grover Cleveland to serve non-consecutive terms in the White House.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




'I Don't Work for Elon': Tucker Discloses How Much Money He's Made Since Taking Show to Twitter
A Collection of Biden's Oddest WH Habits - One Includes Subjecting Harris to a Weekly Slideshow
New Map Projects Trump's Massive Blowout Victory in GOP Primary in All But Two States
Look What Kid Rock Was Caught Selling at His Bar After Using Machine Gun to Shoot Up Boxes of Bud Light: Report
Huge: Tucker Agrees to First Live Interview Since Fox Exit - Here's What We Know
See more...

Conversation