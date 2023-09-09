The greatest infringement on personal freedom in American history has been the 2020 COVID-19 lockdowns, wherein the government usurped untold power because of a “health emergency.”

Some U.S. lawmakers have since admitted that such a unilateral power grab was grossly unconstitutional and vowed to never allow it to happen again.

Other lawmakers, like Democrat New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, apparently think that the 2020 lockdowns were a mere dress rehearsal for the real power grab: disarming Americans.

Just in case you haven’t heard, Grisham sent shock waves throughout the country when she announced Friday that, due to a “health emergency,” she was upending the Second Amendment.

It’s the sort of shameless power (and gun) grab you would expect from a despotic tyrant in a Third-World country — not a duly elected United States official.

Grisham took to social media on Thursday and Friday, in a feeble attempt to explain away her potentially unconstitutional decision-making.

First, on Thursday, Grisham declared a “public health emergency,” which would turn out to be quite the sinister precursor:

Today, I signed an executive order declaring gun violence a public health emergency. To my fellow citizens: get loud. Step up. Demand change: from your neighbors, from your friends, from your communities, from your elected leaders. Enough is enough. More coming from me tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/jOt4fv4YDC — Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) September 7, 2023

“Today, I signed an executive order declaring gun violence a public health emergency,” she wrote Thursday.

That little power grab paved the way for this Friday announcement:

Today I issued a 30-day ban on the open & concealed carrying of guns in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County. Gun violence is killing between 2 and 3 children every month in NM – every single one of these deaths is unconscionable and they must stop. https://t.co/KJdXUMBVaG — Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) September 9, 2023

“Today I issued a 30-day ban on the open & concealed carrying of guns in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County,” Grisham wrote. “Gun violence is killing between 2 and 3 children every month in NM – every single one of these deaths is unconscionable and they must stop.”

For those of you who are constitutionally challenged, here’s what the Second Amendment of the Constitution of the United States (you know, that little piece of parchment that is at the root of the greatest country on Earth) says, in part: “The right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

Giving yourself the power to suspend the Second Amendment, and then actually suspending it (it doesn’t matter whether it’s for 30 minutes or 30 days), could not infringe on those rights any more.

And just in case you are the incredibly gracious type, and are willing to give Grisham the benefit of the doubt. .. don’t.

Her follow-up remarks at a news conference illustrated just how drunk with power (and how aggressively unconstitutional) she actually is:







When pressed on why the civil order was required, instead of something like, say, better law enforcement, Grisham stressed all of the “value” that this order would give her (yes, her.)

“The value of the order is that it gives me three things,” Grisham said. (And yes, she really did say “gives me.” A Freudian slip, perhaps?)

After rattling off a word salad that would make Vice President Kamala Harris blush, Grisham made her most curious point of all: That the Constitution is, somehow, not absolute.

“If there’s an emergency — and I’ve declared an emergency for a temporary amount of time — I can invoke additional powers,” Grisham said, in her best attempt at a comic book supervillain monologue. “No constitutional right, in my view, including my oath, is intended to be absolute.”

Well, then.

Look, a deep disdain for the U.S. Constitution is hardly a unique feature of deep-blue Democrats. So maybe all of her aforementioned yammering is what you’d expect from “leaders” of her ilk.

But this writer would be remiss not to bring up one last genuinely scary comment this woman made.

A reporter at the news conference told the governor, “If someone’s got a concealed permit, in Albuquerque, walking on a public street in, they’re not going to get arrested.”

She responded, without a hint of irony: “I can make the point that they maybe they should be [arrested.]”

Yes, this is a United States governor openly calling for the hypothetical arrest of a law-abiding citizen, literally walking on the street.

That is utter insanity and pure evil … which is a fitting tagline for the modern Democratic Party and everything that it represents.

